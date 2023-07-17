"She does not impress me" – Legend questions why Triple H is pushing WWE RAW star

Wrestling legend Konnan recently raised doubts about Triple H's booking of Zoey Stark in the Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus storyline on WWE RAW.

On May 27, Stratus defeated Lynch in their first one-on-one meeting at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The finish to the match saw Stark hit Lynch with her Z-360 finisher after appearing from underneath the ring. Seconds later, Stratus pinned her opponent to secure an unexpected win.

Konnan, who is the booker for Mexican promotion AAA, explained on K100 that he would probably not book Stark if he oversaw WWE creative:

"They must see something in her that we're not seeing. And, hey, we don't work there and we don't know, but just from what I've seen off of TV, she does not impress me or do I want to see what she's doing. And how would I book her if I had free rein? I may not even book her. How about that? Boom." [1:06 – 1:26]

Stark made her wrestling debut in 2013. After joining WWE in 2021, the 29-year-old spent two years in NXT before moving to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft.

How did Triple H book Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark?

As WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H is responsible for booking matches and deciding on which superstars win and lose.

On the July 10 episode of RAW, Zoey Stark recorded a statement-making victory over Becky Lynch. In a chaotic finish, the former NXT star rolled Lynch up for a pinfall win after Trish Stratus caused multiple distractions at ringside.

WWE's next premium live event, SummerSlam, takes place on August 5 in Detroit, Michigan. Although it has not been confirmed, Lynch's long-term rivalry with Stark and Stratus is expected to continue at the show.

