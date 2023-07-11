Why did Becky Lynch lose on WWE RAW? Potential reason for huge upset

Becky Lynch was involved in singles competition on WWE RAW this week. The Man squared off against Zoey Stark in a match that was proposed by Trish Stratus. Unfortunately, Lynch was on the losing side on the latest edition of the red brand.

Zoey Stark’s shocking win over Becky Lynch is her first major career victory on the main roster. The win will boost her singles career while also furthering the animosity between Becky and Trish. The two have been feuding for months now.

The feud kicked off after Trish attacked Becky for losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez a couple of months ago on WWE RAW. The WWE Hall of Famer also revealed herself as the person who took out Lita backstage.

Becky and Trish met in a match at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27. The ending to the match saw a debuting Zoey Stark take out The Man, who got busted open due to a stiff strike on the nose by the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Stark has since continued to be a thorn in Becky Lynch’s side, preventing her from refocusing on the Women’s title currently held by Rhea Ripley. It remains to be seen where the feud between the two women will go next.

How did Becky Lynch lose on WWE RAW?

The Man had originally challenged Trish Stratus but was talked into squaring off against Zoey Stark by the WWE Hall of Famer. Becky and Zoey met in singles action during the second hour of the red brand this week.

The match was highly competitive and involved great action. Lynch went for a submission, but Stark countered with a kick to the face. She attempted a roll-up by holding the ropes but was caught by the referee.

It took a distraction from Trish Stratus to give Stark an upset win over Lynch. The rivalry is expected to continue on RAW next week.

