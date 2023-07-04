Is Trish Stratus really injured? Reason why she wore a mask on WWE RAW

Trish Stratus showed up on WWE RAW this week with protective gear covering her face. The Hall of Famer blamed Becky Lynch for ruining her face during the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1, 2023, in London. Fans could be wondering why Trish wore a mask on RAW.

The former Women’s Champion took a lot of bumps during the ladder match. She posted a photo on Instagram of the little wound on her nose. As far as the protective face gear is concerned, it’s probably a call back to her infamous spot with Lita that led to Trish legitimately breaking her nose at WWE Survivor Series 2004.

The Quintessential Diva would sell her real injury for the next couple of weeks. She debuted a complex face covering and even used it as a weapon during matches. She would drop the gimmick in the events leading up to her face turn in 2005.

Ironically, Trish Stratus’ new look comes weeks after Becky Lynch got her nose busted open by Zoey Stark. The Man was hit with a stiff strike by Stark after the latter interfered in her match against Trish at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Trish Stratus confronts Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch came to WWE RAW for a fight against her former tag team partner. The Man called out the WWE Hall of Famer to settle their business. Trish Stratus’ music hit, and she showed up on the entrance alongside Zoey Stark.

Trish lifted her hat to reveal her protective face covering, causing Lynch to burst into laughter. The veteran blamed Lynch for breaking her face at Money in the Bank. The Hall of Famer tiptoed around the challenge and announced that Lynch will face Zoey Stark next week.

It remains to be seen how the storyline will progress next week on RAW.

