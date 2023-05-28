WATCH: How did Becky Lynch's nose get busted open at WWE Night of Champions?

WWE Night of Champions featured the much-awaited confrontation between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, where the latter picked up the win with some help from Zoey Stark.

Trish Stratus betrayed Becky Lynch after the two lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez back in April. The two have cut heated promos against each other, and the rivalry appears to be continuing after WWE Night of Champions 2023.

The Man's nose was busted open towards the end of the match, recreating an iconic scene when her nose was bled during the build-up to Survivor Series 2018. While it is unclear exactly when she suffered the injury at WWE Night of Champions 2023, it appeared to be fine until the match's closing moments.

Zoey Stark's Z-360 and Trish Stratus' Stratusfaction are two possible moments where Becky Lynch could have busted her nose. Fans can check out the clip below.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



I don’t mind Stark aligning herself with Stratus, looking forward to seeing where this goes.



#WWENOC Zoey Stark just helped Trish Stratus secure the win over Becky Lynch…I don’t mind Stark aligning herself with Stratus, looking forward to seeing where this goes. Zoey Stark just helped Trish Stratus secure the win over Becky Lynch…I don’t mind Stark aligning herself with Stratus, looking forward to seeing where this goes.#WWENOC https://t.co/lBpfuPi3rn

The next few weeks will probably feature interesting developments in the ongoing feud.

What could happen in the Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus saga after WWE Night of Champions 2023?

After a surprise appearance at WWE Night of Champions 2023, Zoey Stark will seemingly clarify her actions in the next few weeks. Fans can speculate that she wanted to make a name for herself on the main roster, considering that it has just been weeks since she got called up from NXT.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Zoey Stark being paired with Trish Stratus and feuding with Becky Lynch is great for her. Zoey Stark being paired with Trish Stratus and feuding with Becky Lynch is great for her. https://t.co/d6M8jyUDW2

If fans are fortunate enough, the legendary Lita could return to help her former tag team partner in the war against the new alliance. The two sides could very well battle in a tag team match at Money in the Bank 2023.

If the rivalry is to continue even after Money in the Bank 2023, Becky Lynch could battle the Hall of Famer once again to conclude the storyline at SummerSlam 2023.

As of now, nothing is confirmed, but the company will certainly do their best to keep fans invested in the dream rivalry.

