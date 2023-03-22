Trish Stratus names current rival and NJPW star on her Mount Rushmore of Women's Wrestling, among others

WWE Superstar Trish Stratus has certainly made her fans happy by coming out of retirement to step into the ring once again. In a recent interview, the WWE veteran revealed who she considers worthy of being in her Mount Rushmore of Women's Wrestling.

During a recent interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri on the SHAK Wrestling YouTube channel, Trish Stratus discussed several topics like her upcoming match, her future plans, and more.

When asked to describe her Mount Rushmore of Women's Wrestling, she named herself along with others. Her Mount Rushmore includes Trish Stratus, Lita, Bayley, and Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone in NJPW).

"So I’ve actually said this one before (my women’s wrestling Mount Rushmore). So Trish, Lita, Sasha Banks and Bayley, or Mercedes Moné I guess," the Hall of Famer said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bayley says that WWE is no longer Trish Stratus and Lita's home Bayley says that WWE is no longer Trish Stratus and Lita's home🏠 https://t.co/DV7is96fKS

It is nice to see Trish name Bayley and Sasha Banks, considering Bayley is currently her rival and Banks left WWE to join NJPW.

Stratus made a surprise comeback to the company by helping Lita and Becky Lynch during their Women's Tag Team Championship match against Damage CTRL on a recent episode of RAW. She has since sided with the babyfaces and will face Bayley's faction at The Show of Shows.

Who is on Trish Stratus' Mount Rushmore of rivals?

As the multi-time Women's Champion spoke about her Mount Rushmore of Women's Wrestling, fans might be interested to know who made it to the Mount Rushmore of her rivals.

Lita, Victoria, Mickie James, Stephanie McMahon

Trish Stratus has locked horns with some of the best athletes of her time. Thus, it is only natural to question who her four most prominent adversaries are. As listed on trishstratus.com, the list rightfully includes Lita, Victoria, Mickie James, and Stephanie McMahon.

Fans who have followed the 47-year-old star's career will understand the relevance of the list, as there have been many Women's Championship exchanges between the superstars mentioned above.

For now, the Hall of Famer will look to entertain her fans when she teams up with Lita and Becky Lynch to battle Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Damage CTRL vs. Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus at WrestleMania feels like a huge win for everyone involved.



This is so cool for all of them. Damage CTRL vs. Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish Stratus at WrestleMania feels like a huge win for everyone involved.This is so cool for all of them. https://t.co/UOQ3MAVq0r

Are you excited about the Women's Tag Team Championship match at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes