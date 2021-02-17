''She has incredible work ethic''- Kurt Angle heaps praise on top female Superstar

Kurt Angle is known to be one of the fastest learners in the industry. Kurt Angle became a top WWE Superstar soon after joining the company despite not having any experience in pro-wrestling before that. The former WWE Champion compared himself to Ronda Rousey and said that she is a faster learner than he ever was.

Ronda Rousey joined WWE in 2018 after a successful career in UFC. The Baddest Woman on The Planet immediately rose to the top and even became one of the three women to headline WrestleMania.

Speaking on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion talked about teaming up with Ronda Rousey to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34. He talked about what a quick learner and hard worker Ronda Rousey is.

“Without a doubt, Ronda picked it up very quickly. But, you know, she was on a crash course. I didn’t have that crash course when I started. When I started with WWE, and went to their training camp? It was only five days a month! So I didn’t have a lot of training before I started.”

Kurt Angle also talked about Ronda Rousey's work ethic and how much credit she deserves for putting in the work.

“Ronda was getting it every day, but she really came through. I mean her performance at WrestleMania was incredible. She did a fantastic job and she deserves a lot of credit, she has incredible work ethic.''

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle take down Stephanie McMahon and Triple H! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/5aq6LitCbO — ESPN (@espn) April 9, 2018

How Ronda Rousey impressed Kurt Angle at WrestleMania

Kurt Angle believes Rousey hit a home run in her WrestleMania debut match. He said that she isn't someone who would let herself or her fans down and that is exactly what she did at WrestleMania as well.

''I think Ronda picked up the technique, very fast, and she made it her own. Everything she did, her throws and her submissions, they were all real. [It was] Judo, Jiu Jitsu type of stuff, she really made it her own, so she was very artistic in that aspect.''

