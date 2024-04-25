"She isn’t going to be the EST anymore" - Former champion sends warning to Bianca Belair ahead of WWE SmackDown

A popular WWE Superstar has sent a warning to Bianca Belair ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The name in question is Tiffany Stratton.

The EST of WWE teamed up with Jade Cargill to beat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on the April 12 edition of SmackDown. The duo joined forces with Naomi to lock horns with the team of Kabuki Warriors and Dakota Kai in a six-woman tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL. On her first appearance at The Show of Shows, Cargill pinned Dakota to secure the win for her team.

During her recent interview with TV Insider, Tiffany Stratton was asked if she would like to work a match with Bianca Belair and any other superstar in particular. In response, The Buff Barbie sent a warning to the former Women's Champion while expressing her desire to face several top WWE Superstars including Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and IYO SKY.

"I feel like Bianca [Belair] and I have similar backgrounds, similar styles. She calls herself The EST. She may have been The EST with her other opponents, but she has never faced anyone like Tiffany Stratton. So, she isn’t going to be The EST anymore. I think there are so many amazing matches lined up for me. Me against Asuka. Me against Charlotte. Me against IYO SKY. I’m so excited for the future," she said.

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair sends a message to the WWE Universe

Bianca Belair experienced instant success since her move to the main roster, as she became one of the favorites of the crowd in no time. The former Women's Champion recently revealed her driving force.

While speaking to Wade Barrett at WWE The World, The EST was asked what motivated her to keep going after becoming a top star. The former RAW Women's Champion shared a heartwarming response as she expressed her love for the business and wrestling fans. She further claimed that the love and appreciation from the fans is what drives her.

"It might sound cliched, but it's you guys [gesturing to the fans]. I love you too; I really do. It’s you, guys. It’s the little EST’s that I see every single meet and greet. You guys put smiles on my face. We always say our job as WWE Superstars is to put smiles on you guys’ faces, but it’s those moments where you guys put smiles on our faces. When I get to walk out there at WrestleMania and I hear those 'EST' chants, and I get to look each and every one of you guys in the eye, and I can see the love, the passion, the appreciation for what we do, that’s what drives me. It does get tough. It does get hard!" she said.

Bianca Belair has been involved in a feud against Damage CTRL for some time. It will be interesting to see if she and Jade Cargill will go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.