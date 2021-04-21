"She has the 'it' factor" - WWE slammed by former writer for releasing Billie Kay [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently opened up about Billie Kay's release from WWE.

Billie Kay and nine other WWE Superstars were released this week.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing With Russo, Vince Russo addressed the release of Billie Kay. Russo said that in his opinion, Billie Kay had the 'it' factor. He added that he felt that she had it in her to be a TV star if she wanted to leave the wrestling business:

"You're talking about the 'it' factor. Those are the nuances of which you speak. I will say to Billie Kay what I've been saying through my television set to Charly Caruso for years. Get out of there."

"I'm saying the same thing to Billie Kay. Billie Kay needs a good agent. She now needs to use her resume - 'I have TV experience, I was in the WWE, here's my reel, I did this and I did that'. She can be an unbelievable actress, a comedian, the role where you need the funny hot girl, the accent on top... she does not need to be in wrestling. She does not need the wrestling business. She has the 'it' factor."

Vince Russo on a possible reason for recent WWE releases

A number of WWE Superstars were released last week and Vince Russo also addressed them. Russo felt that Vince McMahon had released the Superstars who Vince felt wouldn't draw him any money:

"No matter how much money Vince McMahon has, he's never going to waste a dime. In other words, when Vince cuts all these people... maybe Vince's idea of a budget cut is that he's cutting these people because Vince feels 'these people are not going to make me any money'. Vince really feels that these people aren't going to make him money. No matter how much money Vince McMahon makes, he's not wasting a dollar."

