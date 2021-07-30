"She knows what's going on" - Vince Russo is unhappy with WWE's booking of a Superstar (Exclusive)

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone returned for another insightful episode of Legion of RAW, and the former WWE head writer revealed his issues with WWE's booking of Eva Marie.

Eva Marie made her WWE return to RAW in June as the glamorous manager of Doudrop, fka Piper Niven, and the duo have since settled into a storyline with Alexa Bliss.

The most recent episode of RAW saw Eva Marie and Doudrop suffer a loss to Tamina and Natalya after a distraction from Bliss. A video aired on the big screen featuring Alexa Bliss' doll and the 'Lilly-Lution' segment was seen as an obvious spoof of Eva Marie's gimmick.

Vince Russo was critical of how Eva Marie and Duodrop have been made to look goofy by the WWE. Russo felt that Marie had 'something on WWE' which may have forced the company to re-hire her.

The WWE Veteran wasn't too hopeful about Eva Marie's prospects as he predicted officials would continue to make her look ignorant on TV. Russo, however, believes that Eva Marie is perfectly aware of her current status in WWE.

Here's what Russo had to say about Eva Marie and her ongoing WWE run:

"What did we say? What were we saying weeks leading up to this? She has got something on them. They had to give her the job back. They are going to make her look ignorant, and they're going to go, 'Oh, we tried! They didn't buy it. It didn't work. We tried!' Come on, man! But you know what, bro, to our girl, if she is watching this show, she is smarter than that. She knows what's going on, bro. She knows the gig. She knows what's going on, bro," Russo stated.

I really believe this woman can do anything she wants to do: Vince Russo on WWE's Eva Marie

Vince Russo spoke highly of Eva Marie and felt that the RAW superstar had the drive to get anything she desired in her career.

The former wrestling writer criticized WWE's creative calls regarding Eva Marie and added that talent shouldn't be afraid to raise questions.

"I mean, like, we're looking at a girl, a woman like Eva Marie. I mean, Chris, this woman has a lucrative career. Like, I really believe this woman can do anything she wants to do. When this is being laid out to you, you have to ask, 'Why am I being distracted by a big screen in the middle of a match?' You've got to ask that question," added Russo.

The latest Legion of RAW also had Vince Russo talk about Alexa Bliss' Lilly, and he revealed the possibility of a big match being in the works.

