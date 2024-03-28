"She was literally just doing it for the fu*king money" - Ex-WWE manager comments on Ronda Rousey dissing the company

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey lit the wrestling world on fire after the release of her tell-all book Our Fight: A Memoir.

In her second book, the recently published title mentioned above, Rousey went hard at Vince McMahon, claiming it was hard to differentiate the villainous heel he portrayed on TV, and the scandalous real-life promoter of WWE. She also took shots at John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard, giving fans a peek into the dark times under the McMahon regime.

In a recent clip from the Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran detailed that Rousey's comments made it clear that she did not care about the business. Cornette mentioned that the star was also seemingly not particularly fond of Vince McMahon either and used her time in WWE to make money.

"No wonder she didn't give a sh*t. She was literally just doing it for the fu*king money. She didn't like Vince, she didn't like the business, she didn't give a sh*t, and she didn't care if they knew it."

Cornette continued that it might have been fun for Ronda Rousey at the start. However, he felt the grind of being on the road and the busy schedules finally got to her, forcing her to part ways with the WWE.

"The first time when she got trained, throw Stephanie around and Triple H, and be at the main event of WrestleMania, well that's cool, that's a hoot of a night out with your friends. But then, when it was actually a job to her, she wants to go home and raise chickens. She's not, and I don't think has ever wanted to be, a professional wrestler." [From 1:14 - 1:48]

Bill Apter feels Ronda Rousey's book will have far-reaching effects

Another prominent wrestling personality and veteran journalist Bill Apter also commented on Ronda Rousey's book recently. He stated that the book would motivate other stars to come out with similar accounts after they parted ways with the company.

"I think a lot what's going on, like the Ronda Rousey thing and all that, I think there will be more people, once they're divorced from WWE, coming out with those stories, because not only to clean up what people think of the company, but it's also money for books like that. When you're doing an exposé book about a company that you worked for, that's been in the public eye for so many years, a tell-all book is gonna sell a lot," Apter said.

Apter felt that such exposé pieces would attract fan attention, leading to more superstars writing their tell-all accounts.

