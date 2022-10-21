Did Roxanne Perez make the wrong call on SmackDown last Friday night?

When Perez made an appearance on the blue brand last week, she chose Raquel Rodriguez as Cora Jade's opponent for WWE NXT this week. A decision that Bayley was less than thrilled about.

While Cora Jade's pick of Rhea Ripley was successful in her match against Perez on Tuesday night, Rodriguez got herself disqualified by whipping Jade with a kendo stick.

Despite this, Perez took to social media to thank Rodriguez for the match. Tweeting out:

"Thanks mami *kissy face emoji* *double heart emoji* @RaquelWWE," Roxanne Perez wrote.

This caught the attention of the leader of Damage CTRL, who pointed out that Rodriguez lost the match for her and that she was the right choice all along. Tweeting out:

"She literally lost the match for you. Told you I was the only right choice," Bayley replied.

Raquel Rodriguez shows her support for Roxanne Perez heading into Halloween Havoc

Despite not getting the win for Perez on Tuesday, it seems that Rodriguez and Perez are on good terms.

The former NXT Women's Champion responded to Perez's tweet voicing her support for her match this weekend at Halloween Havoc. Tweeting out:

"Whoop her a** this Saturday chiquita *flame emoji* *flex emoji*," Raquel Rodriguez wrote.

Most fans are predicting that we'll see Perez get her long-awaited revenge against Cora Jade this Saturday night at Halloween Havoc.ey will compete in a Weapons Wild match that was determined by the infamous "spin the wheel, make the deal" gimmick that has been utilized at Halloween Havoc for decades.

What do you make of Bayley's comments? Do you think Roxanne Perez made the wrong choice for Cora Jade's matchup on NXT this week? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : Did Roxanne Perez make the wrong decision picking Raquel Rodriguez over Bayley? Yes No 0 votes