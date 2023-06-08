"She was a little slu*tish"- Dutch Mantell comments on top WWE star's affair with Shawn Michaels

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Sunny, aka Tammy Sytch's, affair with Shawn Michaels.

The WWE Hall of Famer was dating Chris Bandido in the early phase of her pro wrestling career. She also had a brief love affair with Shawn Michaels in the mid-1990s, and many accused her of cheating on Bandido. However, Sunny denied the accusations, stating that she and Chris were on a break when she dated the Heartbreak Kid.

During a recent edition of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran stated that everybody backstage knew about the affair, and there is a possibility that Chris Bandido was also aware of the same:

"I don't remember who told me but everybody else knew it. I don't know why Chris wouldn't have known it, which brings up another question if he did know it did he care? Maybe his possible landing zone trumped what was going on to get him there. Tammy was, she was a little slu*tish. I mean, she was beginning down that route but it's hard to see a little girl, 18-19 years old pretty girl get abused. I won't say get abused willingly because she went along with it and a lot of times, she probably instigated it."

Dutch also talked about Sunny's dalliances in the back:

"I mean when he would go to the ring or she wasn't needed, she would go and have a little dalliance with somebody else in the back. I've always thought that Chris knew it, but never let on that he knew it. I think even his brother had said that." (0:20 - 1:45)

Sunny dated several WWE superstars besides Shawn Michaels

Sunny was one of the most prominent female stars of her generation and is even considered the first WWF diva. She was also quite famous for her romantic relationships with her male co-workers. Other than Shawn Michaels, the Hall of Famer was involved with numerous other WWE stars, including Dolph Ziggler, Chris Master, and The British Bulldog.

Unfortunately, she was arrested in May 2022 on DUI and manslaughter-related charges after toxicology reports found that her blood alcohol content was about 3.5 times the legal limit during a fatal car crash that took place in March. She will face 26 years in prison if convicted.

