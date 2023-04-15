"She'll eventually win that title"- Dutch Mantell makes a bold prediction about 32-year-old WWE star (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell, also known as Zeb Colter during his time with WWE, has predicted that Chelsea Green will go on to win the women's championship down the line.

The 32-year-old has featured prominently on WWE programming since returning to the company earlier this year. Chelsea has caught the attention of fans with her new 'Karren-type' gimmick, and her backstage altercations with Adam Pearce are one of the most entertaining segments of the show.

Chelsea initially teamed up with Carmella on the red brand. However, since the latter's injury, she has been tagging along with Sonya Deville. Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the pair on the latest edition of Smack Talk. The wrestling veteran believes Chelsea Green will eventually become a huge singles star:

"I love Chelsea and Sonya together. They've got all kinds of personalities. Chelsea has got those facials and even when she's not talking, you're watching her. I have known her for six or sevens years, and she was a great talent when I met her and I think she's gonna be a better talent now. I think she'll eventually go on to be a singles star. I think she'll eventually win that title. The singles title for the girls. She's that good and she can talk her way into a match. I think her and Sonya, they make perfect tag team partners. Perfect." [50:39 - 51:29]

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville look set to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team titles

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez pulled off a huge upset on this week's RAW as they defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to win the Women's Tag Team Championship. Stratus filled in for Lita, who was taken out by a mysterious attacker before the match.

Morgan and Rodriguez were present on SmackDown, where they celebrated their recent win. However, the duo were interrupted by Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, who questioned the babyfaces' victory on RAW as Trish was involved in the match and not Lita.

Green also questioned her booking in WWE, stating that she and Sonya have been overlooked. The 32-year-old added that she'll talk to Adam Pearce and they will be the next challengers for the titles. The segment ended with a physical brawl, after which the heel duo retracted.

