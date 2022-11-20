Saraya fka Paige received massive praise from Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) for her match with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at AEW Full Gear.

Saraya returned to the ring at tonight's AEW Full Gear event. This was her first in-ring outing in 5 long years. She received tons of praise from all corners of the wrestling world for her performance in her match against Baker.

The former Anti-Diva's best friend and former WWE Superstar Nia Jax took to Twitter to react to her incredible performance and showered praise on her. Check out Nia's tweet below:

"She looks soooooo gooooood!!!! @Saraya," Jax wrote.

How did fans react to Saraya receiving praise from Nia Jax?

Saraya's in-ring return was something that many fans had given up hope on. When top names like Edge and Daniel Bryan made their returns to the ring, it reignited the hopes of fans who were clamoring to see her wrestle again. Tonight, the unthinkable finally happened, and the former Paige's fans were beyond elated.

Here are some of the responses to Nia Jax's tweet:

Saraya previously spoke up on several occasions about a possible return to the ring. Here's one of her past comments about a potential in-ring return:

“And even if I was able to come back, it’s always that mental block now because I thought I was good to come back the first time I had neck surgery and I was like confident, I was still doing the same things I did prior even though I probably shouldn’t have been doing that, you know, like wrestling move-wise and then to come back again, I would be completely terrified. Like in my head, I’m terrified to come back. Even if my heart is saying, ‘Yes! I would love to.’ It’s like getting over that mental block of ever being able to step back in the ring again.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

The former Paige is back with a bang and has quite an exciting future ahead of her. Now that she has put down Britt Baker in the singles competition, it remains to be seen what's next for her in the near future in All Elite Wrestling.

Were you impressed with Saraya's in-ring return?

