"She would be there for me" - Becky Lynch opens up about her past issues with major WWE star

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have been the faces of WWE ever since their arrival on the main roster during the Women's Revolution. The Man recently spoke about her previous issues with The Queen and addressed their fallout.

A few years ago, Lynch and Flair had an on-screen miscommunication that led to more issues behind the scenes between the two stars. The two kept their distance for a while and reconciled inside the square circle against Damage CTRL.

Speaking on Rosenberg Wrestling, the WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion spoke about her current status with Charlotte Flair and mentioned that she detailed their fallout in her upcoming book:

"I think good. I think in writing this book at no point and I certainly did not tend to in any way be disparaging against her and I don't think I am. I think I'm fair in trying to give her perspective in things because I don’t think it’s fair to completely bury somebody in a book, especially in a world that is so subjective. They don't have the opportunity to defend themselves."

She added that things are good between them now as they resolved their past issues.

"That is the thing with Charlotte [Flair]. We were best friends, we were like sisters, then we fell out, and wrestling came between us. Then we came back together, then there was a notorious fallout with the titles. I think throughout all of that if she ever needed anything I would be there for her and I think if I ever needed anything, she would be there for me." (From 32:20 to 34:00)

She added that both stars do not want to hold any animosities.

Becky Lynch punched her ticket to WrestleMania XL against major WWE star

Rhea Ripley has been undefeated in the promotion since she became The Eradicator of The Judgment Day and dominated the women's division on WWE RAW as the Women's World Champion.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch paid her dues in the division with her work with Trish Stratus and the short run on the developmental brand as the NXT Women's Champion. After that, she made Mami her goal for WrestleMania in Philadelphia for the WWE Women's World Championship.

Earlier this year, The Man won the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the Optus Stadium in Perth and punched her ticket to a showdown against Rhea Ripley for the title.

