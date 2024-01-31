"She might take over the women's division if she played her cards right" - Booker T on 31-year-old WWE star

WWE presently has one of the deepest rosters in years, with the women's side also stacked with phenomenal talent. Booker T has predicted Jade Cargill to have a great future in WWE following her impressive debut at the Royal Rumble.

Jade Cargill entered the Royal Rumble match at #28 and instantly got a massive pop from the crowd, who'd been waiting patiently to see her perform for months.

The former AEW star looked solid in the ring during the Rumble and was among the final three in the match that Bayley eventually won.

During the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T praised Cargill's maiden WWE performance and said she came across looking like a legitimate superstar. Booker claimed that Cargill had the potential to be the top name in the women's division, as he noted:

"Jade Cargill is definitely going to shake up the women's division. She might take over the women's division if she played her cards right." [1:08:33 - 1:08:44]

Jade Cargill isn't the most experienced of workers and, as expected, was sent to the Performance Center after she joined WWE from AEW.

Booker T felt that Cargill looked comfortable inside the squared circle at the Rumble and looked like she belonged with the very best names in wrestling.

"It looked like she did everything she was comfortable with, and she made everything look right; that's what I loved about Jade Cargill," Booker T continued. "She didn't look out of place at all. She looked in the spotlight as far as, 'All eyes on me.' It was one of those nights. So, she did a hell of a job." [1:10:28 - 1:10:55]

Booker T on WWE teasing Jade Cargill vs. Biana Belair

One of the most memorable moments from the Royal Rumble was when Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair met in the middle.

The entire crowd popped for the face-off, and it was a glimpse of a potentially incredible feud between two gifted athletes.

Booker T believed there would be a time and place for an eventual showdown between Belair and Cargill. While he felt WrestleMania 40 might be too soon for it, Booker T was confident the match would draw big money on a premium live event card.

"There would be a time for it. That's what I love about the WWE and being able to try and really, really fall into and lean into that storyline that makes you want it. That's something right there. That's a big match. Whenever it's going to happen, the world will see it on a major pay-per-view, and they are going to pay to see it." [1:09:17 - 1:09:39]

Cargill has kicked off her WWE career in the best way possible, and the clash against Belair is just one of the many mouthwatering matches that await the fanbase.

