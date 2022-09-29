"She does this move better" - Wrestling fans left divided after Mandy Rose gets compared to top AEW star 

Create

The wrestling world has compared Mandy Rose's knee strike with a former AEW World Champion's
Modified Sep 29, 2022 01:11 AM IST

The wrestling world has reacted to Mandy Rose's knee strike finisher. On the latest edition of NXT 2.0, she defeated Fallon Henley in a singles competition.

After Rose picked up another impressive win, Twitter user @MAXXlNE claimed that the WWE star executed the knee strike better than Kenny Omega.

One of Omega's primary moves is the V-Trigger he uses throughout most of his matches.

In reaction to the initial comparison between Rose and Omega, a portion of fans agreed with the statement, whereas another portion furiously disagreed.

Check out the Twitter reactions.

she does this move better than kenny omega and i’m deadass serious https://t.co/mArcZaS7jh
@MAXXlNE People over rate tf out of The v trigger like sometimes it looks brutal but most of the time it really doesn’t like that match where he hit 12 on mox only 2 or 3 were good
@MAXXlNE My point😭 https://t.co/dCjB7YjryD
@MAXXlNE Lots of people in here can’t accept the facts. Mandy always makes it look good Kenny’s looks good only sometimes
@MAXXlNE Y'all just setting her up🤦‍♂️
@WrestlingHumble @MAXXlNE She got the best V-trigger in the game... Until Kennys back is what I always say granted more of a joke but it's pretty smooth sometimes
@Crys134 @MAXXlNE Kenny knee strike is way better then Mandy rose
@DemonRobby @MAXXlNE Easily. https://t.co/kmOjRkfTyJ
@MAXXlNE @planethotpink I’ve never seen Kenny do this move but I’m retweeting regardless cuz it’s Mandy praise
@UncleHype @MAXXlNE @planethotpink Ooo he does it good! I’m standing behind miss Mandy tho https://t.co/d2UxHU1uQB
Yeah Mandy ain’t doing it like this https://t.co/55J8qKIC56
@MAXXlNE I always believed she has the best V-Trigger knee in WWE

Omega is currently signed to AEW and was absent from TV for months due to numerous injuries.

Leading up to the All Out pay-per-view, he finally returned to in-ring action and teamed up with The Young Bucks. At All Out, The Elite became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions.

However, due to a reported backstage controversy between the trio and CM Punk, both parties have been taken off television for the time being.

Mandy Rose is the current NXT Women's Champion

Mandy Rose is currently in her first-ever title reign in WWE. At the Halloween Havoc 2021 show, she won the NXT Women's Championship by beating Raquel Rodriguez.

Since then, Rose has successfully defended her title on numerous occasions, including singles matches and multi-woman matches, as well. She has successfully defended the title against the likes of Wendy Choo, Indi Hartwell, Roxanne Perez, and Zoey Stark, among other notable names.

Ready for Action! 💥NXT Women's Champion @WWE_MandyRose@jacyjaynewwe @gigidolin_wwe #ToxicAttraction #WWENXT https://t.co/rv6FIP8UL6

The Toxic Attraction leader also made history at NXT Worlds Collide by unifying the NXT Women's and NXT UK Women's Championship. She dethroned former champion Meiko Satomura in a Triple Threat Match involving Blair Davenport.

Rose's next title defense is likely to be against Alba Fyre. The two women engaged in an intense feud a few weeks ago on NXT TV.

Are you enjoying Mandy Rose's reign as the NXT Women's Champion? Sound off in the comment section

