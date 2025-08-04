"She had no need for Eric Bischoff" – Vince Russo on Hulk Hogan's TNA deal (Exclusive)

Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan played vital roles in WCW's television ratings success over WWE in the mid-to-late 1990s. Vince Russo, a former writer for both companies, recently reflected on his experience working with the two men in TNA.
Russo had several spells with TNA as a creative team member between 2002 and 2014. Dixie Carter, the company's former President, wanted to add more star power to the product by recruiting Hogan in 2009. However, The Hulkster only agreed to join if Carter also hired Bischoff.
Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. Discussing the wrestling icon's life, Russo reminisced with Sportskeeda host Mac Davis about Bischoff being included as part of the TNA deal:
"While I'm doing this [creating TNA storylines], she's having these conversations with Hogan and Bischoff. And, Mac, let me make one thing perfectly clear, she wanted Hulk Hogan. She had no need for Eric Bischoff. Eric Bischoff, of course, became part of the deal because Hulk said, 'If you want me...' You know what I'm saying?" [1:30 – 1:50]
Vince Russo's conversation with Dixie Carter about Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan
In 2000, Hulk Hogan filed a defamation of character lawsuit against Vince Russo after WCW Bash at the Beach. A judge dismissed the case in 2003, ruling that Russo's scathing promo about The Hulkster at the event was storyline-based.
According to the veteran writer, Carter had concerns about whether he could work alongside Hogan and Eric Bischoff behind the scenes in TNA.
"She brings in Hulk and Eric," Russo continued. "[Dixie was] scared to death to tell me, and I said, 'Dixie, it's your company. You can bring in whoever you wanna bring in. I don't have a problem. I did nothing wrong. I don't have a problem. I can work with them.'" [1:56 – 2:12]
Carter was in charge of TNA for 14 years before leaving in 2017. The company is now owned by Anthem Sports & Entertainment.
