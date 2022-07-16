"She needs to charge more"- Twitter reacts to Sasha Banks reportedly demanding $30,000 for appearances

Wrestling Twitter has collectively reacted to Sasha Banks reportedly asking $30,000 for non-wrestling appearances.

Banks and Naomi walked out on the May 16, 2022 episode of WWE RAW and it took the pro-wrestling world by storm. Banks and Naomi's walkout didn't sit well with WWE. Banks have now started accepting bookings for non-WWE appearances. She is scheduled to appear at the C2E2 (Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo) Comic Con in August.

As per Fightful Select, The Boss is demanding a whopping sum for signing appearances. The former Women's Champion's asking price for an appearance is reportedly $30,000.

After reports emerged, Banks immediately began to trend on Twitter. While a large portion of the WWE Universe believes that Banks deserves a hefty payday for making appearances, a few others aren't thrilled with her asking price.

Check out some of the most notable reactions, below:

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 ”



You’re right. She needs to charge more 🤷🏽‍♂️ “I can’t believe Sasha Banks is charging $30k to make an appearanceYou’re right. She needs to charge more 🤷🏽‍♂️ “I can’t believe Sasha Banks is charging $30k to make an appearance 😂😂😂” You’re right. She needs to charge more 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/62BbXbO8Gk

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WWEGareth Sasha Banks wants $30,000 just to show up at an event. Sasha Banks wants $30,000 just to show up at an event. https://t.co/kv1WR4J4t0

Stephanie Hypes✨ @StephanieHypes A Sasha Banks/Mercedes Varnado appearance is worth $30K. I don't understand why people have a problem with this. A Sasha Banks/Mercedes Varnado appearance is worth $30K. I don't understand why people have a problem with this.

Justin // FAN ACCOUNT ✊🏽 #WalkWithSashaAndNaomi @SashasTopGuy IWC: *debating about whether or not Sasha Banks is worth $30k*



Sasha Banks after counting the $30k she already got from C2E2: IWC: *debating about whether or not Sasha Banks is worth $30k* Sasha Banks after counting the $30k she already got from C2E2: https://t.co/XeGF65wDT5

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Sasha Banks charging $30,000 per appearance should not come as a surprise.



She's the IT Girl and she knows it. Sasha Banks charging $30,000 per appearance should not come as a surprise.She's the IT Girl and she knows it. https://t.co/K2yyQDNti8

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral To the people saying $30,000 is too steep of an asking price to book Mercedes Varnado (former Sasha Banks from WWE)...



Most Hollywood celebrities charge over $100,000 for events.



A-list celebrities like Gal Gadot and Jennifer Lopez? Over $1 million.



Mercedes is very kind. To the people saying $30,000 is too steep of an asking price to book Mercedes Varnado (former Sasha Banks from WWE)... Most Hollywood celebrities charge over $100,000 for events. A-list celebrities like Gal Gadot and Jennifer Lopez? Over $1 million. Mercedes is very kind. https://t.co/lNjrQ21rn7

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Mercedes Varnado/Sasha Banks’ asking price for convention/signings is said to be $30,000.



That price is comparable to icons such as Sting & only people mentioned more expensive were the likes of Hogan, Goldberg, HBK & Flair.



She knows her worth.



(Fightful) Mercedes Varnado/Sasha Banks’ asking price for convention/signings is said to be $30,000. That price is comparable to icons such as Sting & only people mentioned more expensive were the likes of Hogan, Goldberg, HBK & Flair.She knows her worth.(Fightful) https://t.co/gDG1zBplC0

Tim Flaherty @TimFlaherty823 @WrestleOps Why do they think they need that much for a convention? They seem to care more about money than greeting their fans @WrestleOps Why do they think they need that much for a convention? They seem to care more about money than greeting their fans

nadia @vinamkaycee Ask for more money @ Sasha Banks /Mercedes Varnado 30,000 isn’t enough Ask for more money @ Sasha Banks /Mercedes Varnado 30,000 isn’t enough https://t.co/eRkE58MIxz

‘ @MFKAOZ @skinnymysterio Funny how nobody questioned Braun asking for 20k but 30k for Sasha is too much lol. @skinnymysterio Funny how nobody questioned Braun asking for 20k but 30k for Sasha is too much lol. https://t.co/IdGBomieCq

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Sasha Banks is the most famous female professional wrestler on the planet who honestly hasn’t even hit her prime yet.



When I read the article, I said to myself “$30,000 is actually too low for her”…



Whoever books her, makes their money back, plus some, no doubt Sasha Banks is the most famous female professional wrestler on the planet who honestly hasn’t even hit her prime yet. When I read the article, I said to myself “$30,000 is actually too low for her”…Whoever books her, makes their money back, plus some, no doubt

Wrestling Daze @WrestlingDaze Why are people arguing over Sasha Banks asking for $30,000 for non wrestling appearances?



If she gets booked at that price then she is worth that price.

If she doesn't, then she's priced herself out of some conventions.

Much better things to argue over. Why are people arguing over Sasha Banks asking for $30,000 for non wrestling appearances?If she gets booked at that price then she is worth that price.If she doesn't, then she's priced herself out of some conventions.Much better things to argue over.

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN Never understood people up in arms over an asking price for an appearance. If Sasha Banks/Mercedes Varnado has a number in mind and people are willing to pay, then so be it. Pro wrestling life can be fleeting. Have to make the money while you’re hot. Never understood people up in arms over an asking price for an appearance. If Sasha Banks/Mercedes Varnado has a number in mind and people are willing to pay, then so be it. Pro wrestling life can be fleeting. Have to make the money while you’re hot.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Sasha Banks is worth every bit of 30k for a signing, and I've heard of other active stars taking home more for Wrestlecon weekend when all was said and done. Sasha Banks is worth every bit of 30k for a signing, and I've heard of other active stars taking home more for Wrestlecon weekend when all was said and done.

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN If haters keep mentioning Sasha Banks, she’ll be able to charge $40K per appearance. If haters keep mentioning Sasha Banks, she’ll be able to charge $40K per appearance. 😂

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Nobody:



Sasha Banks scrolling past mfs who try to act like she ain’t worth $30k an appearance: Nobody:Sasha Banks scrolling past mfs who try to act like she ain’t worth $30k an appearance: https://t.co/A2zuLJ3CmT

Sasha Banks is one of the most popular female stars in the world

It wouldn't be a stretch to call Banks as one of the greatest female wrestlers in WWE history. She boasts 5.6 million followers on Instagram, and has worked on the hit Disney+ series, the Mandalorian.

In pro-wrestling, only a few female stars have been able to mimic Banks' success. The Boss is a Women's Champion across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, and is a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion as well.

During the Hall of Fame show, Booker T praised Sasha Banks and referred to her as one of the "best performers."

"I know talent when I see it and I've always put Sasha near the head of the table as far as being one of the best performers in WWE or as far as what we've seen in the women. Period. She knows what she's doing inside that ring, I can't take that away from her - and no one can."

Sasha Banks is one of the most successful WWE Superstars of the modern era. Only time will tell what's next for her now that her WWE run is seemingly over for good.

