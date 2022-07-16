"She needs to charge more"- Twitter reacts to Sasha Banks reportedly demanding $30,000 for appearances

Wrestling Twitter has collectively reacted to Sasha Banks reportedly asking $30,000 for non-wrestling appearances.
Banks and Naomi walked out on the May 16, 2022 episode of WWE RAW and it took the pro-wrestling world by storm. Banks and Naomi's walkout didn't sit well with WWE. Banks have now started accepting bookings for non-WWE appearances. She is scheduled to appear at the C2E2 (Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo) Comic Con in August.
As per Fightful Select, The Boss is demanding a whopping sum for signing appearances. The former Women's Champion's asking price for an appearance is reportedly $30,000.
After reports emerged, Banks immediately began to trend on Twitter. While a large portion of the WWE Universe believes that Banks deserves a hefty payday for making appearances, a few others aren't thrilled with her asking price.
Check out some of the most notable reactions, below:
Sasha Banks is one of the most popular female stars in the world
It wouldn't be a stretch to call Banks as one of the greatest female wrestlers in WWE history. She boasts 5.6 million followers on Instagram, and has worked on the hit Disney+ series, the Mandalorian.
In pro-wrestling, only a few female stars have been able to mimic Banks' success. The Boss is a Women's Champion across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, and is a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion as well.
During the Hall of Fame show, Booker T praised Sasha Banks and referred to her as one of the "best performers."
"I know talent when I see it and I've always put Sasha near the head of the table as far as being one of the best performers in WWE or as far as what we've seen in the women. Period. She knows what she's doing inside that ring, I can't take that away from her - and no one can."
Sasha Banks is one of the most successful WWE Superstars of the modern era. Only time will tell what's next for her now that her WWE run is seemingly over for good.
