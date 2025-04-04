"She needs to reach out for psychological help" - Bill Apter is concerned about WWE legend's ex-wife (Exclusive)

WWE legend Hulk Hogan's ex-wife Linda Hogan recently made some comments about the Hall of Famer in a video she posted. Bill Apter has now opened up on the matter.

Linda Hogan, real-life Linda Marie Claridge, was married to the Hall of Famer from 1983 to 2009. She recently made a post on the internet, accusing Hogan of being a "liar" and a "s*x addict." Linda stated that Hulk was the reason her daughter, Brooke, seemingly decided to cut ties with the family. This has led to some major talking points within the wrestling industry, with many notable wrestling personalities having their take.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter reacted to Linda Hogan's video. The veteran journalist showed concern for the former multi-time WWE Champion's ex-wife, noting she needs to "reach out for psychological help."

"I knew her very well. This is the worst part of social media that people can get on there. She was hysterical, crying. She looked like she was going to have a nervous breakdown, and that may happen. But this is something that, for someone to take to the airwaves of the Internet, which is so sad to see. I watched it the one time, and I first thought it was like an actress or something. And then, you know, I looked closely and it was the Linda Hogan that I knew."

"They had a very bumpy relationship. There were many good years. I was at their house many times. There were many good years there. But things, unfortunately, in life change. She's down in the dumps right now, and I hate to see it again. That's the thing that I hate about the Internet, when people can do that. She needs to reach out for psychological help. And I want to send my love if you're watching this." [From 03:34 onwards]

Elsewhere on the show, former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long also sent a message to Linda Hogan.

