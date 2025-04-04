WWE Hall of Famer sends a message to Hulk Hogan's ex-wife following recent controversy (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan's ex-wife, Linda, recently made a post on the internet. For those unfamiliar, the 65-year-old held the Hulkster responsible for all of their family troubles before calling him a "liar" and a "s*x addict." Brutus Beefcake's life partner Missy Leslie also made a video on the matter.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Teddy Long was asked about the situation surrounding Hulk Hogan and whether he found it offensive.

"I really did because I don't understand why these two elderly women are getting on there at, you know, making themselves look like that at this time and in their life. Come on, ladies, you're grown women now. This ain't the time for that. If you're going to talk about something, then make sure you talk about it and make sure it's the truth. And you ain't got to start crying and all that, because if you tell them the truth, then people will believe you. They will believe the truth. Don't take crying to make you believable." [From 06:43 onwards]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo showed concern for Hulk Hogan's ex-wife after she posted the now-viral video of herself on the internet. Fans can check out Russo's entire comment on the situation here.

