"I hope she doesn’t harm herself"- WWE veteran concerned about Hulk Hogan's ex-wife after recent controversy (Exclusive) 

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is amid controversy once again as his ex-wife Linda recently went off on him in an emotional video. Vince Russo showed concern for Linda following the incident, noting that the Hulkster is a "fool" for seemingly making fun of the video.

Linda Hogan was Hulk Hogan's first wife. She recently posted a video on her Facebook, holding the Hall of Famer responsible for breaking up their family. She also called the Hulkster a "liar" and a "s*x addict." The pro wrestling legend seemingly reacted to the post with a video of himself eating popcorn with his current wife.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that he's worried about Hulk Hogan's ex-wife after watching her video. The former WWE writer also called the Hulkster a fool for his reaction to the post:

"Did you see what freakin' Hogan did now? He’s a fool. I am sorry, brother. I defend Hulk like 80% of the time, but you saw this video with Linda Hogan and the first thing I could think of was, ‘ I hope she doesn’t harm herself.’ I swear to god, bro. The first thing I am thinking is, ‘Please go to therapy, it’s not worth it.’ I swear to god that’s all I could think about. He’s sitting there with his 5th-6th wife, whatever number it is, and they are eating popcorn, and he is widening up his eyes like they’re watching Linda video. Bro, you’re a fool. I am sorry."

Russo continued:

"God forbid Linda Hogan did something to herself and Hulk put that video out there. Are you an idiot? Are you an absolute idiot? This is the mother of your children! I don’t care what you went through. You’re gonna mock the mother of your children? That’s disgusting. That’s as low as you go." [From 1:17:40 onwards]

Vince Russo also believes that WWE will distance itself from Hulk Hogan following the recent allegation. The Hall of Famer was last seen on WWE programming on the RAW Netflix premiere.

