"She never got into the car once" - Former WWE personality recalls fascinating Stephanie McMahon story (Exclusive)

WWE has presented some iconic TV moments over the decades. The Rock waiting for Steve Austin at the "Roody Poo" bridge is just one of them and Vince Russo recently revealed a backstage story about the segment, involving Stephanie McMahon.

Vince Russo famously worked for WWE during the Attitude Era and, alongside Ed Ferrara, formed a potent creative alliance responsible for some of the best stories of that era.

Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock's feud from the late 1990s changed pro wrestling forever, and the legends featured in many segments during their battles. During one episode of RAW in 1999, The Rock threatened to throw Austin's world championship belt into the river and urged him to meet at a bridge in Detroit.

The angle ended with Rock dumping Austin into the river, and Vince Russo recalled being at the location to shoot the WWE segment.

On the latest BroDown episode, Vince Russo revealed that Stephanie McMahon began accompanying him and Ed at shoots as she was starting to learn more about how WWE's shows were written.

"Mac, you know what's the funniest thing about that shoot? I'll never forget this about that shoot, it was 1 o'clock in the morning, it was after the show. Mac, it was freezing outside. Stephanie was like, she was shadowing me and Ed, okay? That's how she learned the ropes a little.' [From 54:20 onwards]

As it was really cold outside, Vince Russo and Ed Ferrara hoped to spend some time getting some warmth in the car between shots. However, as Stephanie McMahon was the boss's daughter, she wouldn't join them despite the challenging conditions.

Vince Russo found the entire incident hilarious and was among the many unknown tidbits he had from The Rock and Steve Austin's memorable brawl at the bridge.

"So Stephanie was on the shoot, and bro, every time there was a break, Ed (Ferrara) would run into the car and cuddle for warmth. We were freezing our a**es. And Mac, She (Stephanie) never got into the car once and we're like, 'Oh shit, bro, we've got to freeze our a**es off because the boss' daughter isn't trying to keep warm. It was so cold, Mac!" [54:41 - 55:20]

Stephanie McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin appeared at WrestleMania 41 while The Rock, despite his connection to the John Cena heel story, was absent from the show, and The Final Boss had his own reasons for skipping the biggest WWE show of the year.

