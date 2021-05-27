"She was not a nice person all the time"- Dr. Tom Prichard speaks honestly about a WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend and former WWE star Dr. Tom Prichard was a guest on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

Dr. Tom Prichard, the elder brother of Bruce Prichard, has been in the wrestling business since 1979. He had a lengthy run with the WWE, which included a stint as a WWE Head Trainer.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion also spoke about his experiences working with Chris Candido and Sunny during the latest UnSKripted.

Sunny, a.k.a Tammy Lynn Sytch, began her pro wrestling career with then-boyfriend Chris Candido in 1992 for Smoky Mountain Wrestling.

Tom Prichard recalled meeting Sunny in Smoky Mountain, and he felt that she was just a young woman who unfortunately got caught up in the fame. Sunny was a popular valet in the WWE, but her erratic backstage behavior ultimately resulted in her WWE downfall.

Prichard noted having a wonderful time with Chris Candido, but he didn't have the same experiences with Sunny. Tom Prichard bluntly stated that the 'First Diva' of WWE wasn't the nicest of people all the time:

"I had a wonderful time with Candido. I love Candido. Sunny was young. I knew her when she was 18 when they both came to Smoky Mountain. She was, I think, a typical teenager, a typical young woman who got caught up in fame and all the trappings and things that young people do when you're given the world because it will never end and you can do anything you want with no consequence. Well, as we know, there are consequences to our actions. She was, she got caught up in it, and I don't wish any harm on Sunny or Tammy, but she was not a nice person all the time. She just wasn't," Prichard said.

I feel bad for what she has had to go through: Dr. Tom Prichard on WWE Hall of Famer Sunny

Tom Prichard added that Sunny only cared about herself and didn't reach out for help when things started going downhill in her life and her WWE career.

Prichard explained that Sunny might not have realized how far down the rabbit hole she had gone. However, people around her were aware of the issues and even tried to offer her some assistance. Prichard said that he felt terrible for what Sunny had to endure:

"Even though you tried to explain to her that you don't need to do these things in front of Chris, in front of the boys, and really make him look bad, and she didn't care. She only cared about herself, and when her problems really started happening, I don' think it's like everyone or a lot of people go through this; you don't see it because you are in the middle of it, and everyone else sees it. You don't want to hear it, and I think that's where Tammy was at. So she was going to handle everything herself, and when you're that far down the line or that far tangled up in it, you need help. You can't do it yourself. You think you can, but you really can't. I wish her nothing but the best. I feel bad for what she has had to go through but, that's a part of the journey when you go down that road, and the only way to get off that road is to either; you'd have to want to do it yourself. I know there have been people who have tried to help her," Prichard concluded.

Controversies over the years have constantly engulfed Sunny's life. The former WWE personality has been arrested more than a dozen times for many offenses, including countless DUIs, disorderly conduct, burglary, restraining order violations and much more.

The latest update regarding Sunny's whereabouts states that she is being housed at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in New Jersey.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.