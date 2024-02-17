"She had nobody to help her"- WWE veteran reflects on Ashley Massaro's allegations against the company (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on the late Ashley Massaro's allegations against the company.

Ashley was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly three years. In a statement given to her lawyers before her death, the former wrestler said she was raped in 2006 during the WWE's tour of Kuwait.

She also accused the company's management of covering up the sexual assault. In the wake of Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis, a previously unreleased statement from Ashley also came to light.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell expressed his frustration with how WWE did not protect the late star, which seemingly led to her taking her life at the age of 39.

"If it did happen, I am not saying it did... and it may have happened. It’s [Tribute to the Troops] been around since forever. But in this case, Ashley Massaro... she’s dead now. She killed herself, I think... She quit wrestling. She had a sick mother, and one day, she just decided to end it all and... shot herself. That I really, really hate because if it bothered her that bad. And she had nobody to help her. WWE should have been her protector. Apparently, from what we hear now, they didn’t protect her at all. She was on her own," the veteran said. [From 18:04 onwards]

Ashley Massaro's friend Cara Pipia recently claimed that even Stephanie McMahon was present at the board meeting where the late star was threatened and told to keep the rape under wraps.

