"She doesn't have to pin anybody else"- Wrestling veteran criticizes WWE's booking of Raquel Rodriguez following SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinion on Raquel Rodriguez and Xia Li's booking in this week's SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of the blue brand, Raquel competed against Xia Li, Liv Morgan, Emma, Tegan Nox, Sonya Deville, and Shayna Baszler in a Gauntlet match. Eventually, it was Rodriguez who won the match, and she will face Ronda Rousey next Friday for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell detailed how he would have booked Rodriguez for this week's segment.

The veteran further added how he would have pushed WWE star Xia Li in a recent segment.

"What I would do to accent her elbow is perhaps just land her, like get a hold and let her tap, because she can't tag the elbow anymore. That's believable and she doesn't have to pin anybody else. Who is the one who followed Li up in the ring? Then I would have put Li and I would have pushed Li and she going against Ronda next week? They are going anyway don't you think?" said Mantell. [From 21:00 to 21:42]

Dutch Mantell spoke about WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's performance on this week's SmackDown

The veteran recently shared his honest opinion on Liv Morgan's performance on this week's SmackDown.

In continuation of the same interview, Dutch Mantell criticized WWE for booking Morgan weakly as the former wrestling manager mentioned that he felt it didn't give her the required push that she needed to be better.

"What I didn't like about it is Liv [Morgan] getting beat because she was starting to get over. Those are the little things that happen that derail a talent's push, doing something like this just to fit into that match. She has a lot of fans. I think she has more fans than any of the other girls out there except for maybe the two heels," said Mantell.

It would be interesting to see if the former NXT Women's Champion can score a victory against Rousey on the next episode of SmackDown.

