"She was the reason I started" - Former champion opens up about Becky Lynch's influence on her

Becky Lynch is one of the most decorated superstars on the WWE roster. The Man's fellow Irish performer, Lyra Valkyria, recently explained how the Women's Grand Slam Champion influenced her to start her professional wrestling journey.

Lyra Valkyria signed with WWE in 2020 and competed in NXT UK for nearly two years under the ring name Aoife Valkyrie. The 27-year-old's name was switched to Lyra Valkyria following her move to NXT in 2022. She put forth several praise-worthy performances before defeating Becky Lynch at Night One of Halloween Havoc to claim the NXT Women's Championship.

In an interview with Talksport, Lyra claimed that Lynch was the reason she started wrestling. The 2024 Queen of the Ring finalist pointed out that watching the former Women's World Champion's Irish dance on WWE television influenced her towards professional wrestling, and it eventually led to her joining the global juggernaut.

"She’s been massively influential to me. She was the reason I started. Just seeing her doing her Irish dancing that she’s now very vocally very ashamed of. Honestly, seeing her do that made me realise: ‘Irish person, oh my God, how did she get there?’ That is what set the ball rolling for me. Even that ‘shameful debut,’ as she calls it, it had such a massive effect. Because here I am, in a way, because of that," she said. [H/T - Talksport]

Becky Lynch hints at stepping away from WWE amid retirement rumors

Becky Lynch has reportedly not re-signed with WWE despite her current deal closing in on its expiration date. It has led to several fans believing that she is done with the Stamford-based wrestling promotion.

Lynch lost the Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan at King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event after interference from Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day member's presence again cost The Man an opportunity to reclaim her title on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

On the May 27 edition of the red brand's show, Becky Lynch seemingly hinted at stepping away from WWE. While talking to Lyra Valkyria in a backstage segment, she stated that the performers live and learn until it's time to walk away.

“You live and learn, till it's time to walk away,” she said.

Becky Lynch's real-life husband, Seth Rollins, is currently out of in-ring action following a knee surgery. The man might also take some well-deserved time off before returning to in-ring action.

