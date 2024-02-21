"SHE RUINED EVERYTHING!!!" - Former champion unleashed her anger following WWE RAW

A former WWE champion has lashed out after this week's RAW. Chelsea Green is now casting blame on another member of the locker room.

Monday's RAW was the go-home episode for Saturday's Elimination Chamber PLE. Raquel Rodriguez won a Battle Royal for the final spot in the Women's Chamber match.

Chelsea Green was pretty strong in the match, setting up Zelina Vega at one point so that Elektra Lopez could eliminate her. While Shayna Baszler eliminated Hartwell, Chelsea apparently fell off the apron as well. In reality, the former Women's Tag Team Champion hid out as the Final Four of the Battle Royal - Raquel Rodriguez, Zoey Stark, Mia Yim, and Baszler fought.

Raquel booted Zoey off the apron onto Baszler. However, the match ended after Chelsea finally emerged from hiding. She tried sneaking in to get the best of Raquel, but the latter fought her off with a reversal, then tossed her to officially win the match and advance to Elimination Chamber.

As seen below, the official WWE Instagram account posted a clip of the Battle Royal finish, but Chelsea Green took to the comments section and continued lashing out.

"SHE RUINED EVERYTHING!!!!!!!!!!" she wrote.

The two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion wasn't done there.

"I SHOULD HAVE WON!!!!!!!!!!!" she continued.

Green is not happy.

Green often harasses RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis until she gets what she wants in the storylines.

It will be interesting to see if the former TNA Knockouts Champion will manipulate her way onto the Elimination Chamber card or some other top spot on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

Is the WWE Elimination Chamber card to be updated before Saturday?

WWE currently has four matches; one segment was announced for Saturday's PLE, and two of those are the Chamber matches.

It's been rumored that officials have more matches planned for Elimination Chamber. Those will likely be announced between today and Friday's taped SmackDown, the go-home show for the PLE.

The company has announced the following for Elimination Chamber as of this writing:

Grayson Waller hosts a special homecoming edition of The Grayson Waller Effect with guests Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Nia Jax

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest) defend against New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate)

Women's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a Women's World Championship shot at WrestleMania 40: Tiffany Stratton vs. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Naomi

Men's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40: Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage of Elimination Chamber and all related happenings as it goes down!

What are your thoughts on the Elimination Chamber card as of now? Sound off in the comments section below!

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE