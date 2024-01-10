Former champion claims they will go to Nick Aldis about major error on WWE RAW

A WWE Superstar continues to vent frustration over a decision on Monday's RAW, and now they're threatening to take the issue to the other team.

RAW saw Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retain the Women's Tag Team Championship over former champs Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Green then took to X to protest, insisting Carter did not kick out of her finisher. The Hot Mess later reiterated her opinion on the decision by tagging RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Green continues to rant on X about the loss on RAW. The 32-year-old responded to WWE's "#AndStill" graphic for The Twinkle Twins and predicted the match finish would be overturned once she chats with the SmackDown GM.

"Oh really? Not for long after I have a chat with Nicholas Aldis! @WWE @RealNickAldis," she wrote.

Aldis has not responded to Green as of this writing, but speculation is that Green's tweets could lead to a title match on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if the former champions receive another title shot as several teams are rumored to be the next challengers, including Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, Natalya and Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Zelina Vega/Shotzi, or The Kabuki Warriors.

WWE Legend praises Nick Aldis for his work

Nick Aldis has wrestled since December 2004. However, Triple H appointed him the SmackDown General Manager in mid-October, and the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion has thrived ever since.

Mark Henry recently appeared on Busted Open and had significant praise for the two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

The AEW employee and WWE Hall of Famer said Mickie James' husband is doing a fantastic job as an authority figure, but he hopes Aldis will wrestle soon.

"Nick Aldis right now, is coming across as my favorite General Manager since Teddy Long. He is doing a fantastic job. He's not just a man that looks good in a suit. Just the authoritarian presence that he gives. Man, it's just awesome. I hope somebody just walks up and punches him right in the mouth because I want the world, I want all these people as a GM, I wanna see him insert himself into a match against somebody, so they can see how great a wrestler he is. Nick Aldis is not just another pretty face with a strong English voice. Nick Aldis is an a** kicker," Henry said.

Aldis has not wrestled since defeating Davey Boy Smith, Jr. on September 30, 2023, at WCPBTW's The Great Fall Bash 2 event. Before that, the 37-year-old finished up with TNA with a loss to Eric Young at the Impact tapings held on July 17.

