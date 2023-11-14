Triple H was "studied" by a recently signed 37-year-old WWE Superstar

Before becoming the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H wrestled for the Stamford-based promotion. Moreover, he was one of the company's top heels. Nick Aldis recently revealed that The King of Kings was a major influence on him.

He has previously named Bret "The Hitman" Hart as his favorite wrestler growing up. While he reinforced that sentiment, he explained why Triple H had a bigger impact on his sensibilities.

While appearing alongside real-life wife Mickie James on the Busted Open Podcast, Nick Aldis stated that The Game was the first WWE Superstar he actually was "studying" and, at an early age, he strategically planned his career path:

"Bret [Hart], obviously, was a huge influence on me," Nick Aldis said. "But Hunter was the first guy that I rally sort of started realizing that I was studying, rather than just watching, and enjoying. He was the first guy who, because Bret was my hero, right? No questions about it. But I was a fan [of his]. It was only later on I went back and studied Bret. Because of where I was in my life, Hunter was the first guy I studied." [From 14:16 to 14:42]

Nick Alids further added that it was an "indescribable" moment to have Triple H introduce him to the WWE Universe in his WWE debut.

Mickie James thinks Nick Aldis is "perfect" on WWE TV as the SmackDown GM

Being one of the icons of the Stamford-based promotion's women's division, Mickie James is a name often thrown into the mix as a superstar who needs to re-sign with the company.

For now though, she is content about her husband finally making it instead. James has often expressed gratitude for Nick Aldis' opportunity. While speaking on the Under The Ring podcast, she revealed that people could see a side of Aldis they are not aware of just yet:

"He’s so great on the microphone as it is, but I think this GM role is perfect because he can be cocky and people can love him, or they can hate him. I’m so excited for him and he deserves it more than the world."

Aldis also commented on reigniting his remarkable rivalry with Cody Rhodes in 2024. Check out what he had to say here.

