“I clearly won” - WWE star disagrees with title match loss on RAW

One of WWE's loudest superstars came up short in a high-stakes match on this week's RAW, but now they are protesting the decision.

Monday's RAW saw Chelsea Green and Piper Niven fail to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, now known as The Twinkle Twins. This was their rematch after dropping the titles on December 18. The match ended in around 10 minutes after the champions hit Green with their Keg Stand finisher, and Chance got the pin.

Green took to X this afternoon to speak out against the loss. She retweeted a clip of the Rough RydHer finisher to Carter, and insisted the champion did not kick out.

"I WON!!!!! I CLEARLY COUNTED TO 3!!!!!!!" wrote Green.

Expand Tweet

Green then retweeted another clip of back-and-forth action from the match. This time, she reiterated her opinion on the finish but tagged RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

"I VERY CLEARLY WON. cc: @RealNickAldis @ScrapDaddyAP," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if there's a fourth TV match between the two teams. Their first came on August 21, which was the first time Green and Niven teamed up. The second was the title change on December 18, and last night was the rubber match.

WWE Legend knocks The Twinkle Twins

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance have grown their fanbase since their time in NXT, and it's been reported for years that officials are high up on the tag team.

WWE booked The Twinkle Twins to win the titles last month, and that continued a streak of favorable booking. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo disagrees with the decision.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo talked about how he would have booked the title match. He also commented on which team has more charisma:

"If I'm the head writer of RAW, and I have seen what Carter and Chance have done, and I've seen what Green and Piper have done, I'm not going with Carter and Chance. I don't know who's Carter and Chance, and I don't even care. I don't know who's who. You're going to tell me that these two women have more charisma than Chelsea Green and Piper Niven?" Russo said. [38:48 - 39:27]

It remains to be seen who will challenge Chance and Carter next. The main teams being rumored are Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, Natalya and Tegan Nox, Mia Yim and Zelina Vega/Shotzi, or The Kabuki Warriors.

What do you think of the current WWE women's tag team scene? Who should challenge Katana Chance and Kayden Carter next? Sound off in the comments below!