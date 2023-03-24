"She's absolutely killing it" - Former WWE Superstar hopes Chelsea Green will be involved at WrestleMania

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona hopes SmackDown star Chelsea Green will be involved at WrestleMania 39.

Green made her WWE return during the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match only to be eliminated from the contest within seconds. Since then, she has taken every opportunity to voice her displeasure over her treatment.

She has demanded better treatment and has also been critical of Adam Pearce's role as an official. The former IMPACT Knockouts Champion has also teamed up with Sonya Deville and Piper Niven in the last few weeks.

Despite Green being on the losing end a few times, Matt Cardona was all praise for his wife during a recent interview with Wrestling Inc.

He stated that everyone needs a taste of the "big time" and hoped that she will be performing at WrestleMania 39.

"Everybody needs a taste of the big time. She didn't even have a cup of coffee yet in WWE. She had the Keurig pod, she put it in the machine, didn't even press brew. She didn't get that cup of coffee, so she's got to go. She's got to try. And look, she's absolutely killing it. She's on every single week. They bring her to "SmackDown" sometimes, and hopefully she'll be involved with WrestleMania."

Matt Cardona also opened up on Chelsea Green leaving his side for WWE

It should come as no surprise that Chelsea Green was a big part of Matt Cardona's act on the independent scene. However, when she received her call to WWE, Cardona would have to make do without his aide and partner alongside him.

The former United States Champion opened up about how he felt about her leaving. During the same interview, he stated that he couldn't have been prouder but also knew that he was missing a "piece" to his act.

"I couldn't be prouder of Chelsea Green, but when she left, I knew I was missing a piece to my act. I knew I needed to find, not necessarily a replacement because no one will ever replace my beautiful wife, but I needed something, someone."

He added that while in Australia a few weeks ago, Cardona came across former WWE Superstar Steph De Lander and the two have been working in tandem since.

"And when I was in Australia two weeks ago for World Series Wrestling, I saw Steph De Lander and I said, "This girl is it." And now it's only been a couple weeks, but we've been all over the place. Literally Australia, GCW, ECW Arena, and we're just getting started." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Age Of Wrestling @AgeOfWrestling_



#Slammiversary Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green went from being undervalued and under used in WWE, to absolutely killing it on their own terms in IMPACT. WWE isn’t the end all and be all anymore. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green went from being undervalued and under used in WWE, to absolutely killing it on their own terms in IMPACT. WWE isn’t the end all and be all anymore.#Slammiversary https://t.co/ovaBmyEAtY

Matt Cardona has also long been rumored to make his grand return to WWE. He recently reacted to one such report which stated that he could return on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen whether that will come to fruition.

What do you make of Chelsea Green's WWE return? Sound off in the comments section below.

