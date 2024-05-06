"She's actually so fine" - Mark Henry's son Jacob has an interesting reaction to Mariah May's photo

Mark Henry's son, Jacob, recently reacted to a photo posted by Mariah May. May is currently signed to AEW, where Mark works as a commentator/analyst.

In November 2023, May was announced as the newest AEW signing. She was introduced as Toni Storm's superfan. Over the next few months, Storm took May under her wing, treating the latter as her protégé.

On Instagram, May posted a photo that caught Jacob Henry's attention. The latter sent a five-word message to the 25-year-old AEW Superstar.

"She's actually so fine... respectfully," wrote Henry.

Check out a screenshot of Jacob Henry's comment:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Tiffany Stratton addressed comparisons to AEW's Mariah May

Tiffany Stratton is one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE. She is currently working on SmackDown and was recently unsuccessful in capturing the WWE Women's Championship.

Meanwhile, Mariah May is working closely with Toni Storm over at AEW. She recently played a major role in Storm's feud with Deonna Purrazzo. The 25-year-old is also a former Goddess of Stardom Champion.

Speaking with ComicBook Nation, Stratton addressed the comparisons to May. She said:

“Obviously, it’s annoying. Just because we have the same coloured hair it does not mean that we look alike or we stealing each other’s gimmicks or styles. I get compared to so many other people, Trish Stratus, Charlotte Flair. Honestly, I think everyone is on their own path, and I think Mariah May is amazing. She’s such a great wrestler, she’s gorgeous. But yeah, it can be annoying for sure, but I feel like wrestling fans are going to be wrestling fans and [they think] everyone is always a copy of this person or this person is imitating this person. So it’s nothing new, to be honest.” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Stratton and May seem to be on good terms. In fact, the latter recently reacted to the former NXT Women's Champion's Instagram post after WWE Backlash France.