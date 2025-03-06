"She's amazing" – Stephanie Vaquer names dream WWE main roster opponent

Stephanie Vaquer is widely viewed as one of WWE's top future stars. Ahead of the biggest match of her NXT career so far, the Chilean named IYO SKY as a possible future opponent.

On March 11, Vaquer will defend her NXT Women's North American Championship against NXT Women's Champion Giulia in a Title vs. Title match at Roadblock. Earlier this week, SKY unexpectedly dethroned Rhea Ripley on RAW to win the Women's World Championship.

Vaquer appeared on Busted Open Radio with WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley. Asked about dream opponents, SKY immediately came to the 31-year-old's mind.

"IYO SKY is really good," Vaquer said. "I'm a big fan. Yeah, new champion. I saw. Wow. She is amazing, she is amazing because she is a mix. She's amazing, can fly, submission, strong style. Complete, so complete." [25:24 – 25:51]

After beating Ripley, SKY is set to defend the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. As things stand, the Japanese star will face Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair.

Stephanie Vaquer's approach to watching wrestling

Before making her NXT debut in 2024, Stephanie Vaquer wrestled for AEW, CMLL, NJPW, Stardom, and several other companies. She also attended a WWE tryout in 2018 but did not receive a developmental contract at the time.

Although she watched IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer does not tune in to wrestling as much as she used to:

"The truth is now I don't watch much wrestling, and maybe I'm not a big fan because now, in 10 years [as a wrestler], everything wrestling for me. Eat wrestling, train wrestling every day, so now when I sign with WWE and come here, I try to take more time to enjoy because before [joining] WWE, no enjoy." [26:28 – 27:04]

Vaquer also revealed how a surprise phone call from a WWE Hall of Famer influenced her decision to sign with the company.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

