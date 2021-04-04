"She's awesome" - Big Cass praises former WWE Women's Champion

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass, aka Caz XL, recently opened up about his pairing with Melina in SWE Fury.

Fans might remember that Big Cass made his debut at an SWE Fury show a short while ago and attacked a bunch of wrestlers to a loud pop from the audience. Cass came out with former WWE Women's Champion Melina, and was recently all praise for the former WWE veteran.

During a brief chat with with American pro wrestler Lacey Von Erich, here's what Big Cass said:

"Yeah, she's awesome! She's super nice and I had only met her once prior. This is when I was in FCW. So, a really really long time ago. Yeah, she's super nice and I think that it's a really good pairing and I think that it's new. Like Teddy Long did an interview yesterday where he talked about everything y'all are trying. This is new and this is definitely something new and I think it's something that's going to get the fans super excited," Caz XL said.

Big Cass has come a long way in the past two years

Big Cass didn't do anything of note following his WWE release in mid-2018. He was a controversial name in pro-wrestling back in 2019. He garnered tons of negative press when he got into a real-life fight with AEW star Joey Janela at a WrestlePro event.

A report claimed that Cass slapped Janela. Cass even went as far as threatening Janela on Twitter. The incident reportedly stemmed from Janela's confrontation with Enzo Amore at a Blink-182 concert.

Well Big Cass looks in awesome shape pic.twitter.com/d8qJJ8z4xu — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 28, 2021

Cass returned to pro-wrestling in February following a lengthy hiatus and now looks in great shape. He has certainly worked hard towards turning his life around, and we hope he continues on this path. His pairing with Melina generated major buzz on social media, and it looks like fans will get to see the duo again soon.

What are your thoughts on Big Cass's return to pro-wrestling? Are you happy to see him? Let us know your thoughts!