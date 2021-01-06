''She’s the best woman on the roster'' - WWE Hall of Famer calls Charlotte Flair the best female Superstar of all time

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE a few weeks ago when she teamed up with Asuka to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. "The Queen" is enjoying her first reign as a tag team champion, but she has previously won singles gold in WWE on twelve occasions. As a result, she's one of the most decorated WWE superstars in recent history.

Charlotte's father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair praised her impressive accomplishments. He argued that Charlotte is the best woman on the WWE roster. "The Nature Boy" is an icon is his own right, so he's quite qualified to make this case for his daughter. Likewise, "The Queen" is a living legend, as she has done it all in WWE.

In an interview with CBS Sports, Ric Flair explained why he thinks that Charlotte deserves every bit of success she has received. He stated that she's the best competitor in the history of women's wrestling.

“When she walked out the door at TLC, what did you think? That’s star-power. She’s the best woman on the roster, but she’s the best woman of all time. I’ve been in the business 49 years. Give me an example of who you think is better. You can’t. I love Trish [Stratus], I love Lita. But I can walk into a room and say my daughter is the best," said Flair.

Ric Flair openly said his daughter is even better than Lita and Trish Stratus, two Superstars who are widely considered as two of the best women's wrestlers ever. As "The Nature Boy" pointed out, he's been in the business for nearly five decades, so he has seen quite a lot of Superstars in the ring. For this reason, his belief that Charlotte is the best women's wrestler of all time is quite credible.

WWE legend Ric Flair says he laughs at the fans' criticism of Charlotte

Ric Flair on WWE RAW

"The Nature Boy" says he's not upset by the amount of people that tend to criticize his daughter on social media. In fact, he finds it laughable that people say negative things about his daughter. He pointed to this sentiment as a fault of professional wrestling itself.

“I’m not so much bothered by it. I just laugh at it. It’s really sad the impact that social media can have on people. She’s got thick skin. Wrestling is the only sport where somebody can’t be the best," said Flair.

Ric Flair is a former 16-time WWE world champion, and with 12 singles championships to her name, Charlotte may eventually beat her father's record in WWE. Ric and Charlotte shared the screen on WWE RAW this week, but "The Nature Boy" accidentally cost Charlotte her match.