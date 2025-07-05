"She's dead to the world" - WWE's Rhea Ripley breaks character

Rhea Ripley is arguably the biggest face in WWE's women's division right now, but there was a time when she was unhappy and insecure. Recently, Mami broke character and addressed a photo from the past where she looked unrecognizable.

Over the past few years, Rhea Ripley's appearance has changed drastically from when she appeared on the developmental brand to now on WWE's main roster. Some fans have questioned the Australian-born star's current looks and crossed a line or two, but Mami has proudly shut down hate comments on social media.

In an appearance on Haroons' YouTube channel, the 28-year-old WWE star was shown a photo from her past, and Ripley addressed it. Mami broke character and talked about the biggest difference between then and now. She also claimed the old version of her was innocent and was now long gone from this world.

"Well, as you can see, I grew the hell up. The difference is that the smile is fake. This one is real. She was not happy, not confident, and very, very insecure. So, that would be the biggest difference. I don't care what people think about me anymore because this Rhea Ripley, she's dead to the world. She died a long time ago. She's innocent, and I'm glad that she's gone," Ripley said. (From 00:06 to 00:32)

Rhea Ripley could turn heel at Evolution, says ex-WWE star

Over the past two years, Rhea Ripley has remained the face of the women's division and is a former two-time Women's World Champion on the red brand. Unfortunately, she lost the title heading into WrestleMania 41 and now has the opportunity to win it for the third time at WWE Evolution 2025 against IYO SKY.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling Podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, thinks Mami could turn to the dark side at the event, and expressed that he's bored with the current feud between the two stars for the title.

"Here's my problem with it. They might [put it back on Rhea Ripley]. I don't think it is locked, though. My problem is I'm a little bored of Rhea and IYO [SKY], especially when they're both kind of babyface. Unless this is a heel turn for Rhea, which would make an exciting change for her character," English said. (From 42:25 to 42:48)

It'll be interesting to see which star leaves the event with the Women's World Championship.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Haroons' YouTube channel and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

