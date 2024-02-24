"She's been dodging me" – Becky Lynch wants dream match against WWE legend

Becky Lynch has faced almost every top female star in WWE since moving to the main roster in 2015. One notable exception, Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, is at the top of The Man's list of dream opponents.

Phoenix was one of WWE's most prominent women during her initial run with the company between 2004 and 2012. The four-time champion has competed in 11 matches since returning in 2018, but she has not wrestled a one-on-one bout in more than a decade.

Speaking to her fans in an Instagram Live video, Lynch named Phoenix as someone she still hopes to face one day:

"Another dream match is Beth Phoenix. She's been dodging me, man. She's been dodging me. One day, one day I'm gonna get her to come out of retirement and we're gonna go." [From 0:17 – 0:27]

In her most recent match, Phoenix teamed up with her husband Edge to defeat Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber in February 2023. She has not competed in a singles contest since beating AJ Lee on RAW in October 2012.

Becky Lynch's other WWE dream match

In February 2022, Becky Lynch defeated WWE Hall of Famer Lita at Elimination Chamber to retain the RAW Women's Championship.

Before naming Beth Phoenix as a dream opponent, Lynch reflected on her memorable match against Lita:

"What's really cool is that I've had my dream match, and my dream match would have been me versus Lita, and I got to live that, which is so very cool." [From 0:05 – 0:17]

In the immediate future, Lynch is focused on facing Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL on April 6-7. The Man became the number one contender for The Eradicator's Women's World Championship after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Australia.

