"She's done a lot for the company" - 42-year-old former WWE Champion praises Stephanie McMahon after her resignation

Former WWE Champion The Miz shared some kind words about Stephanie McMahon following her resignation from the company.

Stephanie McMahon served as co-CEO alongside Nick Khan after Vince McMahon stepped away in July 2022. The 77-year-old has returned to a position of power in the company and was unanimously elected as Executive Chairman of the Board. Stephanie's husband, Triple H, currently remains the company's Chief Content Officer and Nick Khan has taken over as WWE's lone CEO.

Speaking to TMZ, The Miz stated that Stephanie McMahon is not only a good leader but is a good person on top of it.

"For me, she's always been one of the people you can talk to," Miz said at LAX this week. "She's done a lot for the company, and she's a really good person as well," said The Miz.

The A-Lister added that the superstars will always try to do their job to entertain the fans no matter who is at the head of the company.

"Whoever is at the head at the time, we're just trying to do our job as WWE Superstars to make people happy and give them something to remember," said The Miz. [H/T: TMZ]

If you're interested in sports betting, the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

Former WWE Superstar The Blue Meanie on how Stephanie McMahon and Triple H treated him

The Blue Meanie recently shared how Triple H and Stephanie McMahon treated him behind the scenes in WWE.

While best known for his time in ECW, The Blue Meanie did spend a couple of years in the company from 1998-2000, as well as a brief stint in the promotion in 2005. The 49-year-old's most recent match was in NWA. He teamed up with former WWE Superstar Aron Stevens (FKA Damien Sandow) in a loss to Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango) and JTG during Day 1 of NWA's Crockett Cup tournament.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in a Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive interview, The Blue Meanie said that both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were kind to him during his time in the company.

"He [Triple H] was very kind to me even though he was one of the guys up the ladder. Stephanie as well. I was treated very well by the McMahons, by Triple H, by a lot of the names up there. Just the fact that Triple H is now the guy, not surprising because you could just tell he was a businessman in the ring and behind the scenes, and that's how you have to be when you're in the business." [5:19 – 5:53]

Stephanie McMahon mainly portrayed a heel authority figure when appearing on WWE television, but appears to have been the opposite behind the scenes. Time will tell if she makes another appearance in the company sometime in the future.

Did you enjoy Stephanie McMahon's television character? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes