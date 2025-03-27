"She's my favorite" - 42-year-old WWE star heaps massive  praise on IYO SKY

IYO SKY has received a lot of praise from a WWE veteran. Natalya spoke highly of the Women's World Champion and even noted that she is her favorite.

The two stars faced each other in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament on the May 6, 2024 episode of RAW. The Genius of the Sky won the match, but unfortunately for her, she didn't advance to the finals. The crown was won by Nia Jax, who defeated Lyra Valkyria in the end.

A wrestling fan recently took to X to share that they were rewatching the match, including photos from IYO SKY and Natalya's bout. The Queen of Harts responded to the tweet by stating that she enjoyed competing in that match. She praised IYO, stating that the latter was her favorite.

"This match was fun as f*** @Iyo_SkyWWE is so fun to wrestle. She brings out the very best in everyone. She’s my favorite—," wrote Natalya.

Disco Inferno thinks WWE botched the Women's World Championship match by adding IYO SKY

After Bianca Belair won the Elimination Chamber match, many anticipated that she would challenge Rhea Ripley for the title at WrestleMania 41. However, the match is now expected to be a Triple Threat.

Speaking on K100, Disco Inferno said he's not interested in the Triple Threat, and he thinks WWE botched the card.

"I think they are just botching this WrestleMania card. I am not interested in Rhea, Bianca, and IYO SKY. I was interested in Rhea and Bianca. Okay?" Disco Inferno said. "They are doing other things than their most compelling matchups. It's just very weird. I don't know what's going on."

Konnan agreed, stating:

"There was no reason to add IYO or give her the title. That's not hating, we're just talking about storyline," Konnan said.

Things may still change. Next week, it will be Mami vs. IYO SKY for the title, and Bianca Belair will be the special guest referee.

