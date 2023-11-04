"She's not going to make it to Crown Jewel" - WWE star sends warning to Bianca Belair ahead of SmackDown

A WWE SmackDown star has delivered a warning to Bianca Belair ahead of her title match at Crown Jewel.

Bianca Belair won the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam but Iyo Sky immediately cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to become champion. The EST will get her rematch for the title tomorrow at Crown Jewel but is also scheduled to battle Bayley tonight on SmackDown.

Ahead of their clash tonight, the promotion shared a video of Damage CTRL arriving at the venue. The Role Model vowed to weaken Bianca Belair before Iyo Sky defends the title against her tomorrow at the premium live event.

"Ding dong, hello, Bianca and my champion, Iyo Sky. She is the WWE Women's Champion, did you guys know that? Yeah, and things are not going to change. Nothing is going to change tonight, and nothing is going to change at Crown Jewel, because tonight, I am going to soften up Bianca for you, alright? She thinks she can walk around and run us? Damage CTRL is in control! Let's go talk strategy. We're going to put her down. She is going to be done. She ain't going to make it to Saudi actually. She's not going to make it to Crown Jewel," she said.

Bianca Belair is one of the most popular stars on the roster, but many fans appear to want Iyo Sky's title reign to continue. It will be interesting to see if Bayley can defeat the former champion tonight on SmackDown.

