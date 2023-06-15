"She's not that good of a wrestler" - WWE Universe believes 36-year-old should cash in Money in the Bank and end Rhea Ripley's weak title reign

Rhea Ripley started 2023 with a bang, winning WWE's annual Women's Royal Rumble Match after lasting the entire contest from the number one entry. She followed this impeccable performance with a world title win at WrestleMania 39 against Charlotte Flair.

The Judgment Day star remains one of the most over characters on the roster. Despite this, some fans have now voiced their opinion on the lackluster title defenses The Eradicator has had recently.

Furthermore, she may be facing an injury that keeps her from stepping into the ring. Many among the WWE Universe nevertheless believe that Becky Lynch should win this year's Money in the Bank and put an end to Ripley's run as champion.

The Man is seemingly everyone's favorite, with some claiming that The Irishwoman is the true star in the women's division presently.

Here are some thoughts from the WWE Universe:

Andrew @bigtimeEST WWE are relying on Becky Lynch to carry the RAW Women’s Division while the actual champion, Rhea, has contributed little to nothing to the division itself since WrestleMania.



Take Becky out, and that division would be dead in the water. She’s the life of the division right now. WWE are relying on Becky Lynch to carry the RAW Women’s Division while the actual champion, Rhea, has contributed little to nothing to the division itself since WrestleMania. Take Becky out, and that division would be dead in the water. She’s the life of the division right now. https://t.co/GASDYZ6fqk

Femme🦋Fatale @CLight89 @bigtimeEST True! But what Rhea is doing is beyond just being a female wrestler. Rhea is getting that Chyna treatment from HHH @bigtimeEST True! But what Rhea is doing is beyond just being a female wrestler. Rhea is getting that Chyna treatment from HHH https://t.co/gWPeJs5dt1

Pete Frost 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿✍️🏻 @PeteFrostArt @bigtimeEST Ripleys title reign is one of the weakest ive ever seen, it devalues her credibilty each day too @bigtimeEST Ripleys title reign is one of the weakest ive ever seen, it devalues her credibilty each day too

One fan even went to the extent of calling out Rhea Ripley's skills as a wrestler. The 26-year-old was last seen retaining her title in a squash match against Natalya in Saudi Arabia.

MK  @Razhazevil5 @bigtimeEST Honestly at this point i'd take Becky winning the mitb cashing in on Rhea and Becky vs Trish at SS being for the title. Rhea is doing nothing with the title she can continue being a valet without it lol. @bigtimeEST Honestly at this point i'd take Becky winning the mitb cashing in on Rhea and Becky vs Trish at SS being for the title. Rhea is doing nothing with the title she can continue being a valet without it lol.

While Becky Lynch stands out from the rest of the qualifiers as a former multi-time world champion, along with long-time rival Bayley, there is a section of the fanbase that would like to see Iyo Sky win the briefcase and challenge Asuka for the latter's belt.

WWE Women's World Champion talks about her recurring knee issues

Rhea Ripley has held WWE gold before, but it's only after her association with The Judgment Day that she became a top star. Her current value is like no other on the roster. Despite this, she does not compete in too many matches lately.

During the Royal Rumble press conference in January, Ripley spoke about her knee issues over the years:

"My knees aren’t very good in general. My knee did dislocate for a second, and then it went back in," said Ripley.

Further, she spoke about pairing up with The Judgment Day last year, claiming that it helped her "mentally" and allows her to work without having to continuously step into the ring:

"It definitely helped mentally, ’cause having time off when you’re in such a busy schedule all the time, it is very weird. You start questioning a lot of things, so being a part of the Judgment Day, and going out there and still supporting my boys, doing promos and all that, just being in front of the camera, still on the road – it was a good distraction." [H/T: Metro UK]

Needless to say, Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch is a feud that WWE has not yet explored. It could surely main-event a premium live event – perhaps even a WrestleMania – in the future. Meanwhile, you can read more about The Man being replaced as the female face of WWE here.

What is your honest take on Rhea Ripley's run as women's champion since WrestleMania 39? Could Becky Lynch be the one to dethrone The Judgment Day star? Sound off in the comments section below.

