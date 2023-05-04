Becky Lynch has already been replaced as the female face of WWE by surprising star

Becky Lynch has had a meteoric rise to the top of not only WWE's women's division, but she has even surpassed many of her male contemporaries, including her husband Seth Rollins, as the face of the company. The promotion unintentionally turned her face by having her turn heel against Charlotte Flair at Summerslam 2018, and the Irishwoman has never had to look back since.

The Man was the fourth overall draft pick this past week on SmackDown. While her position in the company is already cemented and certified, there is a new top female wrestler who has arguably been the most popular star not named Roman Reigns or Cody Rhodes.

The WWE star who has replaced Becky Lynch as the female face of the global juggernaut is none other than the matriarch of Judgment Day: 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner and current SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

Despite RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair being on a year-long roll as the world champion after dethroning Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, Rhea Ripley is the better star overall, bar none.

This is simply owing to the latter's ability to elicit an incredible fan following – one that has transcended the gender division.

The Aussie has managed to become one of the most noteworthy superstars coming out of WrestleMania season. She has stolen the spotlight from her male stablemates over the course of the last year with her character work alongside Dominik Mysterio.

There is still a mouthwatering dream match between The Eradicator and Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, according to many fans, that the company can capitalize on at some point down the line. Lita even recently made it clear that she is gunning for Ripley's world title.

Jay Carson @JayCarsonReal1



And it’s a dream match Rhea still wants too so I hope it happens I wouldn’t mind seeing Rhea Ripley vs Beth Phoenix at #SummerSlam for the #SmackDown Women’s ChampionshipAnd it’s a dream match Rhea still wants too so I hope it happens I wouldn’t mind seeing Rhea Ripley vs Beth Phoenix at #SummerSlam for the #SmackDown Women’s Championship And it’s a dream match Rhea still wants too so I hope it happens 🙏 https://t.co/vyINNNk98x

WWE legend and Chief Content Officer Triple H also holds the Aussie in high regard. The 14-time world champion made a bold statement during the post-show press conference following WrestleMania 39 that Rhea Ripley is on Roman Reigns' level.

After dethroning one of the company's most protected stars on The Grandest Stage this year, Rhea Ripley will defend her newly won title against Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

WWE RAW will produce a dream match that is bound to happen soon

While SmackDown may have racked up a few big names during the draft, RAW has in its pocket arguably the biggest match in the women's division: Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch.

While the duo have faced each other in NXT before, their current incarnations will make the feud fresh, and they will mesh well together, too.

It's a no-brainer that a dream match between the two is an easy sell for a big event like Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, or even WrestleMania if the company wants to build it up for maximum publicity.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch is expected to return to WWE TV in the coming weeks to continue her storyline with Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, which will most certainly culminate in a money match later this year, likely at SummerSlam in Detroit, Michigan.

You can read more about fans clamoring for the revival of a popular premium live event with Rhea Ripley in the main event here.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : Are you looking forward to Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley? Yes No 0 votes