"Bring It Back IMMEDIATELY", "As long as Rhea Ripley is in the main event" - WWE Universe sounds off on reviving iconic premium live event

WWE will revive the Night of Champions event after eight years next month, and some among the WWE Universe are keen on the company bringing back another iconic show.
Originally promoted as the return of the King of the Ring premium live event at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia, the company changed plans to instead bring back NoC. It was even revealed that WrestleMania Backlash will revert back to simply being called Backlash, much like the original rendition of the show.
With the potential for several classic events to bring in good business should the company revive them, fans have shared their thoughts on the potential return of the all-women wrestling show, WWE Evolution.
The one-off event took place in 2018, headlined by the Last Woman Standing match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey defending her title against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.
Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are the current top champions in the women's division. While The Eradicator has grown in previous months, with many fans citing her as one of the best on the current roster, The EST has already proven her mettle and has been champion since WrestleMania 38.
Meanwhile, on the day WWE's Night of Champions event takes place, Roman Reigns will reach an incredible milestone as Universal Champion. You can read the fan reactions to The Tribal Chief's potential "deserving" challenger for the show here.
Former WWE Women's Champion on introducing a new title for the division
Despite the 24/7 Championship being gender neutral, the title was relegated to lower-card status and ultimately retired. Bayley spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta last year about the possibility of having a mid-card championship exclusively for the women's division.
"I mean, it wouldn't hurt. It would be nice to have another title. I think it's just gonna take time. When we wanted those Women's Tag Team titles, it took a long time and it took someone actually fighting for them, so if that's what we want, someone has to stand up for it and really fight for it and prove that it's going to be a benefit for the division." [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]
After decades of having one or two world titles in the women's division, the company finally introduced the Women's Tag Team Championships in 2019. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the current champions in their first reign.
