"Bring It Back IMMEDIATELY", "As long as Rhea Ripley is in the main event" - WWE Universe sounds off on reviving iconic premium live event

WWE will revive the Night of Champions event after eight years next month, and some among the WWE Universe are keen on the company bringing back another iconic show.

Originally promoted as the return of the King of the Ring premium live event at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia, the company changed plans to instead bring back NoC. It was even revealed that WrestleMania Backlash will revert back to simply being called Backlash, much like the original rendition of the show.

With the potential for several classic events to bring in good business should the company revive them, fans have shared their thoughts on the potential return of the all-women wrestling show, WWE Evolution.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Would you still be interested in seeing Evolution 2? 🤔 Would you still be interested in seeing Evolution 2? 🤔 https://t.co/ZY2qyw5nhx

The one-off event took place in 2018, headlined by the Last Woman Standing match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey defending her title against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

You can check out some fan reactions in regards to a potential sequel below:

Grover Greer @groverg303 @WrestlingWCC Think everyone has wanted it for years. It was a huge win for the women’s division and should have been a launching point from there. But sometimes nowadays the division feels lost and forgotten. @WrestlingWCC Think everyone has wanted it for years. It was a huge win for the women’s division and should have been a launching point from there. But sometimes nowadays the division feels lost and forgotten.

Erwin @erwin217_ @WrestlingWCC With legends and nxt superstars added to the mix, definitely. And honestly other than Lita, Trish and maybe Stacy, you don't really need any other legends. The NXT womens division is so great that it would launch the whole PPV into the stratosphere. @WrestlingWCC With legends and nxt superstars added to the mix, definitely. And honestly other than Lita, Trish and maybe Stacy, you don't really need any other legends. The NXT womens division is so great that it would launch the whole PPV into the stratosphere.

Jay Mac @JayMacIAm @WrestlingWCC Unfortunately no since the only reason that PPV happened was because Saudi didn't want women's match on their show, now since Saudi is allowing women to wrestle in Saudi there's no need for WWE to have another women's PPV. It also didn't do that well so that's another reason. @WrestlingWCC Unfortunately no since the only reason that PPV happened was because Saudi didn't want women's match on their show, now since Saudi is allowing women to wrestle in Saudi there's no need for WWE to have another women's PPV. It also didn't do that well so that's another reason.

The Finisher @WWEFinisherUK @WrestlingWCC If you're talking about Randy Orton & Triple H reforming Evolution with Grayson Waller & LA Knight, then yes! @WrestlingWCC If you're talking about Randy Orton & Triple H reforming Evolution with Grayson Waller & LA Knight, then yes!

Bαყʅҽɳ ੈ✯‧₊˚ @ROLEM0D3L @WrestlingWCC Yeah perfect time to introduce womens mid card title although idek if there is enough time on both shows to feature a womens midcard title atp (considering the women getting booked barely even get time) @WrestlingWCC Yeah perfect time to introduce womens mid card title although idek if there is enough time on both shows to feature a womens midcard title atp (considering the women getting booked barely even get time)

QuietKid1 @Kid1Quiet @WrestlingWCC If Vince McMahon doesn't book Evolution, sure why not. He ruined Kairi Sane vs Shayna Baszler NXT women's championship match! @WrestlingWCC If Vince McMahon doesn't book Evolution, sure why not. He ruined Kairi Sane vs Shayna Baszler NXT women's championship match!

Bobby James @TheBobbyjames



There are so many options - and I’d be interested. @WrestlingWCC Yes. Why not? Why can’t it be an annual event? Evolution 2 could be dream matches, hot feuds, returns/debuts, or it could even be a platform to book NXT vs. Main Roster.There are so many options - and I’d be interested. @WrestlingWCC Yes. Why not? Why can’t it be an annual event? Evolution 2 could be dream matches, hot feuds, returns/debuts, or it could even be a platform to book NXT vs. Main Roster. There are so many options - and I’d be interested.

PaleHorseRAAM @PaleHorseRAAM @WrestlingWCC Not really, they don’t need an exclusive Event, they just need to be used better @WrestlingWCC Not really, they don’t need an exclusive Event, they just need to be used better

Connor @heelortonera @WrestlingWCC As long as Rhea Ripley is in the main event @WrestlingWCC As long as Rhea Ripley is in the main event

Timothy Sockwell @Timothy71805821 @WrestlingWCC Yes definitely would be great to see all the best women's wrestlers in WWE battle would love to see bianca Bel air vs Rhea Ripley Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch @WrestlingWCC Yes definitely would be great to see all the best women's wrestlers in WWE battle would love to see bianca Bel air vs Rhea Ripley Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch

Matt Krotzer, the Letterer Supreme @mattkrotzer @WrestlingWCC I dunno. Yes, but I’d much rather see them put in some effort on the women’s divisions on a more regular basis instead. @WrestlingWCC I dunno. Yes, but I’d much rather see them put in some effort on the women’s divisions on a more regular basis instead.

His Name Was Billy @ThatGuyBeege @WrestlingWCC First one was solid and I think the roster is a little stronger than the one they had for this. So yea, they should @WrestlingWCC First one was solid and I think the roster is a little stronger than the one they had for this. So yea, they should

Jungle Ninja @BBLemons9412 @WrestlingWCC Yes. I see people complaining that the women's division is dull right now; that's because all the women's stories involve titles. Use it as a chance to start or build stories and characters, and keep the momentum going on what works @WrestlingWCC Yes. I see people complaining that the women's division is dull right now; that's because all the women's stories involve titles. Use it as a chance to start or build stories and characters, and keep the momentum going on what works

Nate @Ace_Spade4 @WrestlingWCC Absolutely. It would be a great spot for a Queen of the Ring tournament unless they still have it at Night of Champions. @WrestlingWCC Absolutely. It would be a great spot for a Queen of the Ring tournament unless they still have it at Night of Champions.

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are the current top champions in the women's division. While The Eradicator has grown in previous months, with many fans citing her as one of the best on the current roster, The EST has already proven her mettle and has been champion since WrestleMania 38.

Meanwhile, on the day WWE's Night of Champions event takes place, Roman Reigns will reach an incredible milestone as Universal Champion. You can read the fan reactions to The Tribal Chief's potential "deserving" challenger for the show here.

Former WWE Women's Champion on introducing a new title for the division

Despite the 24/7 Championship being gender neutral, the title was relegated to lower-card status and ultimately retired. Bayley spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta last year about the possibility of having a mid-card championship exclusively for the women's division.

"I mean, it wouldn't hurt. It would be nice to have another title. I think it's just gonna take time. When we wanted those Women's Tag Team titles, it took a long time and it took someone actually fighting for them, so if that's what we want, someone has to stand up for it and really fight for it and prove that it's going to be a benefit for the division." [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

ryry @teamryry32 On this day 4 years ago Sasha Banks and Bayley became the first ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champs! The Boss 'n' Hug connection defeated five other teams in an Elimination Chamber match to win the belts! On this day 4 years ago Sasha Banks and Bayley became the first ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champs! The Boss 'n' Hug connection defeated five other teams in an Elimination Chamber match to win the belts! https://t.co/D4fKMrGMK8

After decades of having one or two world titles in the women's division, the company finally introduced the Women's Tag Team Championships in 2019. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the current champions in their first reign.

Which classic events do you think the company should consider bringing back? Let us know in the comments section below.

