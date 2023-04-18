"The final burial" - WWE Universe sound off on potential Roman Reigns main event against 46-year-old star at Night Of Champions

Now that Cody Rhodes unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39, WWE has to look for a new credible challenger for The Tribal Chief. From the looks of it, the undisputed world champion's next title defense could take place at the Night Of Champions Premium Live Event on May 27, 2023, at Jeddah Super Dome, Saudi Arabia.

The WWE Universe took notice of a recent post on Twitter asking about the potential of a main event at the international show in which two-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley would step up to face Roman Reigns.

It's worth noting that The Tribal Chief secured the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 from Brock Lesnar after The Beast won the belt in an Elimination Chamber bout in Saudi Arabia last year. The defending champion Bobby Lashley had to be evacuated on account of injury.

Henceforth, The All Mighty has a solid reason to claim the number-one contendership for the world title he never lost. In order for Roman Reigns to reach the 1,000-day milestone, he just needs to retain the WWE Universal Championship.

You can check out some of the fan reactions below:

EdmontonMan @BLoobama



Fella should retire. I'm still sour about them taking his belt to put on Roman last year @reigns_era The final burial of BobbyFella should retire. I'm still sour about them taking his belt to put on Roman last year @reigns_era The final burial of Bobby Fella should retire. I'm still sour about them taking his belt to put on Roman last year

CTY 🐻⬇️ @ctiz27



Theory

Breakker

LA Knight



For examples… @reigns_era Why throw Bobby to the wolves? If the ultimate goal is to have Cody win, then feed Roman people that need a push, he can make them look great and feel like main event stars.TheoryBreakkerLA KnightFor examples… @reigns_era Why throw Bobby to the wolves? If the ultimate goal is to have Cody win, then feed Roman people that need a push, he can make them look great and feel like main event stars. Theory Breakker LA KnightFor examples…

Mike @morse2x @reigns_era This should never happen unless Roman is Losing. Bobby has protection over him as well so him losing will draw backstage political conflicts. (See Lashley & Lesnar EC for example neither wanted to lose to the other.) @reigns_era This should never happen unless Roman is Losing. Bobby has protection over him as well so him losing will draw backstage political conflicts. (See Lashley & Lesnar EC for example neither wanted to lose to the other.)

Full-time Uce. @FullTimeUce @reigns_era Honestly, Bobby deserves it. He lost his WWE Champion by never really being eliminated from The Elimination Chamber. @reigns_era Honestly, Bobby deserves it. He lost his WWE Champion by never really being eliminated from The Elimination Chamber.

Ötvös Lili @otvos_lili12



And if I'm being totally honest, Bobby would really deserve a chance like this:

- this Mania season he was treated badly

- he lost his WWE title without really being eliminated from the Chamber (and he never got a rematch) @reigns_era I'd love this - even if it's for just one belt.And if I'm being totally honest, Bobby would really deserve a chance like this:- this Mania season he was treated badly- he lost his WWE title without really being eliminated from the Chamber (and he never got a rematch) @reigns_era I'd love this - even if it's for just one belt.And if I'm being totally honest, Bobby would really deserve a chance like this: - this Mania season he was treated badly- he lost his WWE title without really being eliminated from the Chamber (and he never got a rematch)

Meanwhile, fans have been clamoring for Bobby Lashley and MVP to reform The Hurt Business. While there is a possibility of it happening with the WWE Draft returning in a few weeks' time, the rumor mill suggests that the company may have nixed plans for a reunion. Or have they?

The Finisher @WWEFinisherUK @reigns_era Totlaly cool with this, especially if it involves a returning Hurt Business vs Bloodline feud @reigns_era Totlaly cool with this, especially if it involves a returning Hurt Business vs Bloodline feud

🎯 @Nobody_Ucey @reigns_era I’m suprised it hasn’t already ( side note: This should lead to the bloodline vs the hurt business ) @reigns_era I’m suprised it hasn’t already ( side note: This should lead to the bloodline vs the hurt business )

Kobe Middleton FMVP 🦌 @ThankYouAero @reigns_era Tbh this match could benefit Lashley tremendously + it would make up for him not having a Wrestlemania match. + seeing him take out the Bloodline wouldn’t be bad at all @reigns_era Tbh this match could benefit Lashley tremendously + it would make up for him not having a Wrestlemania match. + seeing him take out the Bloodline wouldn’t be bad at all

KillaRav_79 @757_303 @reigns_era Only if the Hurt Business makes a comeback @reigns_era Only if the Hurt Business makes a comeback

Triptikaran Promoter @bjptriptikaran

MVP vs Paul promo battle to make it more interesting. @reigns_era Hurt Business vs BloodlineMVP vs Paul promo battle to make it more interesting. @reigns_era Hurt Business vs BloodlineMVP vs Paul promo battle to make it more interesting.

On the contrary, some fans had suggestions of their own as to who should face The Tribal Chief at Night Of Champions:

Nkosinathi Dlamini @Schima22002 @reigns_era Makes sense because Bobby never lost his WWE championship in the first place. If not that then give me Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles (if he returns) @reigns_era Makes sense because Bobby never lost his WWE championship in the first place. If not that then give me Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles (if he returns)

Todd Meadows @SteubieTodd @reigns_era Now that Cody lost, anyone who isn’t Cody or Jey Uso is totally unbelievable in beating Roman. @reigns_era Now that Cody lost, anyone who isn’t Cody or Jey Uso is totally unbelievable in beating Roman.

Despite initially considering the revival of the King of the Ring event for the Saudi show, the company is instead now going with the return of Night Of Champions. The latest rendition of the event took place back in 2015. The show was notable for featuring wrestling legend Sting's last match for the Stamford-based promotion.

Bobby Lashley wants to reform The Hurt Business to take on WWE's most dominant faction

Bobby Lashley was recently asked by Denise Salcedo to list some opponents he would like to face. The All Mighty teased at the prospect of a faction warfare between The Hurt Business and The Bloodline:

"Roman's on the top of the business. He's been doing everything, and now he has back-up, which makes him even more dangerous. I'd like to be able to do a program with him at some time. I think The Hurt Business and The Bloodline would be a good little feud to have, and hopefully we can get The Hurt Business back together. If we do that, put it against The Bloodline and let's see who's better." [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

Read more about Shelton Benjamin talking about The Hurt Business ending way too soon and the ample potential of the group in a recent interview here.

