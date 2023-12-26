"She's a grown adult" - Former WWE employee breaks silence on Liv Morgan's recent arrest (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Liv Morgan being arrested due to the possession of marijuana.

The 29-year-old WWE star was arrested last week in Florida. A small quantity of marijuana and a vape pen containing an oil-like substance were found in the vehicle. She was charged with marijuana possession and was later released after posting a $3000 bail.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo mentioned that this was barely a story and was just blown out of proportion. He stated that Liv is a grown woman and she would be fine.

"Give me a break, she's caught with a little bit of something in the car." He continued, "They made such a big deal about this. Where's the story? She's a grown adult. How many states is it legal in now?" [From 4:40 - 5:10]

Liv Morgan's standing in WWE is seemingly unaffected

WWE has not issued a public statement on the incident. Liv Morgan is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury and is expected to return soon.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that Liv is still in good standing with the company despite the arrest. He detailed that her return plans were unchanged and she would probably feature in a "major storyline" once she is back.

Morgan had a successful couple of years in WWE as she grew through the ranks of a stacked Women's division. She won the Money in the Bank match in 2022 and cashed it on the same night to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. She even had a couple of runs with Raquel Rodriguez as the Women's Tag Team Champions.

