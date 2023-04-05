"She's not holding any belts hostage" - Fans react as Charlotte Flair reportedly takes another break from WWE after WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair has one of the most successful tenures in the company in over a decade, as she holds at least one championship a year. Fans recently reacted to The Queen's reported hiatus after her loss to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.
Last year, Charlotte Flair returned to the blue brand to end Ronda Rousey's tyranny as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. Later, Rhea Ripley won the Royal Rumble match and revived her previous rivalry with The Queen for the blue brand's title for WrestleMania 39.
Last week, Flair addressed the possibility of taking a break from the company after the biggest event of the year. A recent report suggests that The Queen is going on a hiatus after she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.
After the news broke, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report.
The Queen also revealed that she has plans to enter a bodybuilding competition which is something she could pursue during her time off and before she returns to WWE.
WrestleMania 39 was Charlotte Flair's first WWE singles loss at the event
In 2016, Charlotte Flair had her first WrestleMania when she went up against Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to win the inaugural RAW Women's Championship after retiring the Divas title.
Later, she suffered two losses at WrestleMania 33 and 35, which were a Fatal 4-way elimination and Triple Threat match, respectively. In 2018, she broke Asuka's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34 in a singles match.
During the pandemic, she defeated Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 to win her second NXT Women's Championship. Last year, she beat Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 and defended her SmackDown Women's Championship.
Last week, she lost to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. This marked The Queen's first singles loss in WWE at the Grandest Stage of Them All. She has previously lost to Bayley and Becky Lynch, but not in singles competition.
