"She's not holding any belts hostage" - Fans react as Charlotte Flair reportedly takes another break from WWE after WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair has one of the most successful tenures in the company in over a decade, as she holds at least one championship a year. Fans recently reacted to The Queen's reported hiatus after her loss to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

Last year, Charlotte Flair returned to the blue brand to end Ronda Rousey's tyranny as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. Later, Rhea Ripley won the Royal Rumble match and revived her previous rivalry with The Queen for the blue brand's title for WrestleMania 39.

Last week, Flair addressed the possibility of taking a break from the company after the biggest event of the year. A recent report suggests that The Queen is going on a hiatus after she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

After the news broke, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the report.

Check out some of the reactions:

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Charlotte will be taking time off from WWE as she told the company about the break over Wrestlemania weekend.(PWInsider) Charlotte will be taking time off from WWE as she told the company about the break over Wrestlemania weekend.(PWInsider) https://t.co/NjztGAJfTh

Nick Da Silva @NJD316 @reigns_era Wow. She was just out for seven months and came back at the end of December. Now she’s taking time off again. @reigns_era Wow. She was just out for seven months and came back at the end of December. Now she’s taking time off again.

Ulysses Ventura (he/him) 🔴🌙 @UlyssesVentura @reigns_era She took an 8 month vacation before snatching the title and phoning it in for 4 months before bouncing again @reigns_era She took an 8 month vacation before snatching the title and phoning it in for 4 months before bouncing again

LTD @ltd1991 worse than 2017-2019 Brock Lesnar @reigns_era She literally just shows up to win the title and lose it then disappears againworse than 2017-2019 Brock Lesnar @reigns_era She literally just shows up to win the title and lose it then disappears again 😂 worse than 2017-2019 Brock Lesnar

Derek @DM_Hess @reigns_era Y’all never wanted to see her on TV and now everyone is mad she’s taking a break? @reigns_era Y’all never wanted to see her on TV and now everyone is mad she’s taking a break? 💀💀

MoparHemi82 @Hemi82M @reigns_era Charlotte worked more in those few months than Roman did all the past year! @reigns_era Charlotte worked more in those few months than Roman did all the past year! 😂

shadow @SHAD0W______ @reigns_era She saved us from Ronda, put on a WrestleMania banger, and put Rhea over. Thank you Charlotte! @reigns_era She saved us from Ronda, put on a WrestleMania banger, and put Rhea over. Thank you Charlotte!

Samwise @FireInTheShire @reigns_era She’s 37 and can’t wrestle full time same thing is happening with Reigns @reigns_era She’s 37 and can’t wrestle full time same thing is happening with Reigns

Jake @Jake__412 @reigns_era Just like Roman lol only thing she’s not holding any belts hostage @reigns_era Just like Roman lol only thing she’s not holding any belts hostage

Mannyrs13.eth @Mannyrs13 @reigns_era She saw Vince was coming back and was like I'm out @reigns_era She saw Vince was coming back and was like I'm out

ウベイド @ubaid_shah1d @reigns_era so she returned, buried ronda rousey her first night back, gave us a moty contender, put over rhea and left again respectable tbh @reigns_era so she returned, buried ronda rousey her first night back, gave us a moty contender, put over rhea and left again respectable tbh

The Queen also revealed that she has plans to enter a bodybuilding competition which is something she could pursue during her time off and before she returns to WWE.

WrestleMania 39 was Charlotte Flair's first WWE singles loss at the event

In 2016, Charlotte Flair had her first WrestleMania when she went up against Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to win the inaugural RAW Women's Championship after retiring the Divas title.

Later, she suffered two losses at WrestleMania 33 and 35, which were a Fatal 4-way elimination and Triple Threat match, respectively. In 2018, she broke Asuka's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34 in a singles match.

During the pandemic, she defeated Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 to win her second NXT Women's Championship. Last year, she beat Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 and defended her SmackDown Women's Championship.

Last week, she lost to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. This marked The Queen's first singles loss in WWE at the Grandest Stage of Them All. She has previously lost to Bayley and Becky Lynch, but not in singles competition.

What do you think is next for Charlotte Flair in WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

