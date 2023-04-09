"She's like a big sister" - Former champion comments on her relationship with WWE star Bayley (Exclusive)

WWE NXT star Roxanne Perez recently mentioned how Bayley was like an elder sister to her and recalled meeting her at the age of 14 at an indie show.

The Role Model has been in WWE for more than a decade now, having joined the company in 2012. After a massively successful stint in NXT, Bayley moved to the main roster, where she's one of the biggest stars in the women's division. Since she's been at the top of the card for many years now, many young talents in WWE have grown up watching the former champion and getting inspired by her.

One among them is Roxanne Perez. Speaking to Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Perez mentioned that when Bayley came to the Performance Center to recuperate from her injury in 2021, she became close with many female talents in WWE NXT.

The 21-year-old recalled that when she was 14, she met The Role Model at an indie show and got a picture clicked with her.

"Bayley is so fricking awesome. When she was down at the Performance Center for rehab, she really got to connect with me and some of the other girls that came from wrestling just like her. And it's crazy because I met Bayley like when I was 14; it was an indie show, and she was there. I met her and told her I wanna be a WWE wrestler, 'I'm gonna start training,' and I have a picture with her," said Roxanne Perez.

Furthermore, Roxanne Perez revealed that when she showed the picture to Bayley, she was left amazed. The former NXT Women's Champion added that the Damage CTRL leader was like a "big sister" to her.

"So when she came to rehab, and I showed her that, and she was like, 'Wow, this is amazing to see.' I don't think she expected to work with people she inspired. So to be able to learn from her and get so much advice. She's like a big sister, so she's awesome," added Perez. (5:31 - 6:21)

Damage CTRL might soon be broken up in WWE

Fans were in for a surprise on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 when Dakota Kai and IYO SKY came out for their match without Bayley on their side. It was later reported that although The Role Model was scheduled to appear with her Damage CTRL stablemates, she was written out of the show at the last minute.

Even post WrestleMania 39, Bayley shared a picture of the stable and hinted at the end of a "story." This gave way to rumors of the faction possibly breaking up. A report also suggests that Damage CTRL is no longer a thing in WWE now.

On the brighter side, this could allow Bayley to explore other facets of her character since her role as part of Damage CTRL had seemingly become stale.

