"She’s magic" - Hall of Famer praises Becky Lynch for making him fall in love with her WWE character

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recalled how Becky Lynch made him fall in love with her character a couple of years ago.

Bischoff said he was a massive fan of the Irish superstar and was particularly amazed by her unmatched use of social media to build fan anticipation towards her on-screen character.

The former SmackDown executive made an honest assessment and claimed Becky Lynch was the best in the world across companies at effectively using social media to build her pro wrestling persona.

Everyone wanting to share the spotlight with The Man. pic.twitter.com/LZwBeVjB29 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 28, 2021

2018 was an important year for Lynch as she raised her game and built a narrative towards becoming "The Man."

Bischoff was briefly the creative head of SmackDown in 2019 when she was on an incredible upward trajectory in the WWE. The industry veteran was glad that he had the opportunity to experience the magic of watching Becky Lynch perform from close quarters.

"I'm super high on Becky. I kind of fell in love with Becky Lynch's character about two and a half years ago when Becky, in my opinion, has done the best job of any talent in any company anywhere in the world of using her social media to build interest and anticipation in her character. She really, really cracked the code in terms of an effective way of building mystique and building her character on social media. She did such a great job…..I saw the way she used her social media, just the tone and consistency, and format she used to really create authentic interest in her character. And then to see her perform and be around her, she's magic," said Bischoff.

"One of the hottest properties in WWE right now" - Eric Bischoff on Becky Lynch's return

Becky Lynch has hit the ground running since returning as a heel, and Eric Bischoff was thrilled about what the future has in store for the SmackDown Women's Champion.

The former WWE general manager said Lynch was one of the company's most bankable talents across the board. He hoped to see her recreate the same energy and connection that she developed with fans before her hiatus.

Bischoff signed off by tipping the current SmackDown Women's Champion to play a pivotal part in WWE's long-term success.

"I'm really excited about where Becky Lynch can go," added Eric Bischoff, "I'm not just saying for the WWE women's division or anything like that; I mean as a talent – male, female, doesn't matter. I think she's one of the hottest properties in WWE right now. If she can come back and recapture some of the same energy and connectivity to the audience that she did before she had a baby, I'm sure she can; I think she's gonna be a huge part of WWE's success story going forward." (H/t 411Mania)

It's safe to say that Eric Bischoff is an out-and-out Becky Lynch supporter, but what about you? Are you a fan of Lynch's new direction as a heel champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Nikki A.S.H. wants to form her own faction comprising of Superheroes! Click here for more.

Edited by Kartik Arry