"She’s never faced me one-on-one" - WWE Superstar puts Rhea Ripley on notice ahead of the Royal Rumble

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 28, 2025 12:35 GMT
Rhea Ripley at Saturday Night
Rhea Ripley at Saturday Night's Main Event. [Image via WWE.com]

Rhea Ripley has been put on notice by WWE Superstar Bayley ahead of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The latter won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and will look to complete the double this year.

The Eradicator became a two-time WWE Women's World Champion by defeating Liv Morgan on RAW's Netflix premiere earlier this month. She defended the title against Nia Jax at Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend. The win marked her first defense since regaining the title.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Bayley confronted Ripley after The Nightmare's backstage interview with Cathy Kelley. Taking to X (FKA Twitter), The Role Model noted that she has never shared the ring with The Eradicator in a singles match. However, they did cross paths in a singles match on Monday Night RAW in March 2023.

"She’s never faced me one-on-one," Bayley wrote.

Check out Bayley's post below:

Sam Roberts discussed the possibility of Rhea Ripley facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair is set to return to the squared circle in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match. She has been out of action since December 2023 due to injury-related issues.

WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently discussed the idea of Rhea Ripley defending the Women's World Championship against The Queen at WrestleMania 41. The two superstars have crossed paths multiple times on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

At WrestleMania 36, Flair defeated Ripley and claimed the NXT Women's Championship. They also crossed paths at The Show of Shows in 2023, with the former Judgment Day member challenging and defeating The Queen for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts said:

"I mean, could it be a third Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley match at WrestleMania? Charlotte's in the Rumble!"

The Queen will look to make a statement in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match. She will be joined by Bayley, IYO SKY, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and other top superstars. It will be interesting to see if she emerges victorious on February 1.

Edited by Yash Mittal
